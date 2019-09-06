Fall fest planned at Clarkson church, school

CLARKSON — Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson will host its Fall Fest Dinner and Auction on Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. John Neumann Catholic School in Clarkson.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include minute steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit salad, rolls and desserts.
A giant auction will begins at 1:30 p.m. with many unique items. Proceeds will go to support the church and school.
Activities throughout the day include bingo, bottle bonanza, games for children, a silent auction, country store and a cash raffle.