National collection week for Operation Christmas Child is set to take place Monday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 25.

The event is an project of Samaritan’s Purse, which collects shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items that will be distributed around the world.

Participants in the event are invited to begin with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox and can be wrapped with the lid wrapped separately.

The box is then filled with gender- and age-specific items, such as a soccer ball with a pump or a stuffed animal, hygiene items and school supplies. A variety of items, such as candy, toothpaste, gum, war-related toys, foods, drink mixes, medications and liquids, are prohibited, but a personal note and photo can be included with the items.

Labels for the boxes should be attached before the items are dropped off at a predetermined location during national collection week.

Drop-off locations in the area are First Baptist Church in Norfolk; Evangelical Free Church in Stanton; Journey Church in Wayne; Calvary Bible Church in Neligh; Saving Grace Bible Church in Albion; First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler; Evangelical Free Church in Oakland; and Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill.

More information and labels for the boxes can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org/operationchristmaschild.

In other news

Schuyler author releases "Red Dolphin"

Schuyler-based author Rebecca A. Stevenson has paired with RoseDog Books to released a new spiritual novel. “Red Dolphin,” a 124-page paperback, is based on the story of the Prodigal son and follows the story of a young woman who goes on an adventure of a lifetime.

Religion notes for Nov. 8

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schuyler holiday fair; Winside United Methodist Church's annual Roast Beef Dinner; The Community Bible Church in Norfolk expositions.

Grief share

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will meet in room 14 starting at 5 p.m. on  Nov. 12, 19, 26 for grief share. For more information contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.

Religion notes for Oct. 25

Harvest Party set at Westridge United Methodist Church; Norfolk Sacred Heart Parish to host burger bash; Trunk or Treat at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; Christ Lutheran Church ladies circle meets. 