Ladies circle meets

July 26, 2019

900 First United

Methodist Church

406 W Phillip Ave.

(402) 371-2785

www.norfolkumc.org

Saturday Worship 5:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 8:30a.m.

Sunday School 9:45a.m.

(age 2 to adult)

Sunday Worship 11:00a.m.

Wednesday Youth Group 6:30-8p.m.

Thurs. Men's Breakfast 6:55a.m.

Pastors: Neil & Bridget Gately

900 Abundant Life

Christian Center

1101 ”L“ Street • Neligh

(402) 887-5530

A Full Gospel Church

9:00 a.m. Children‘s & Adult

Sunday School

9:00 a.m. Pre-Service Prayer

10:00 a.m. Worship Service

Randy & Teresa Schutt, Pastors

www.alccneligh.com

900 Catholic Churches

www.SacredHeartNorfolk.com

SACRED HEART

200 South 5th St.

Sunday Mass 7:30am, 1pm (Spanish)

1st Sunday Only

Weekday:

Confessions (M-T-W-Th-F) 4:45pm

Mass (T-W-TH-F) 5:30pm

ST. MARY'S CHURCH

2300 W. Madison Ave.

Saturday: Confessions 4:15pm;

Mass 5:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday

Masses: 9:30am & 11:30am-bilingual

Weekday:

Masses (M-T-W-TH-F) 7:20am

Wednesday: 8:20am & 9:35am

(W-School Year Only)

900 Christ Lutheran Church

605 S. 5th St. 371-1210

www.clnorfolk.org

LCMS-Stephen Ministry congregation

Saturday Worship

Sunday Worship 8:00a.m.

Bible Class 9:30a.m.

Sun. Holy Communion 10:45a.m.

Rev. David Goehmann

900 Christ the Servant

Lutheran Church LCMC

1100 E. Benjamin Ave.

(402) 379-1775

www.christtheservantnorfolk.co m

Pastor: Steve Lund

Sunday Worship 10:00a.m.

900 firstChristian

1408 E. Benjamin (402) 371-5734

Sunday Worship 9:15 & 11 AM

firstchristiannorfolk.org

900 First Congregational

United Church of Christ

1102 Norfolk Ave.

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-0701

www.firstcongoucc.org

Rev. Jacqueline Perry

”No Matter Who You Are or Where You Are On Life‘s Journey, You are Welcomed Here“ Sun. 7/28 Worship at 10:15a.m. Potluck for animal shelters www.firstcongoucc.org

900 First Presbyterian Church

104 S. 10th Street

Norfolk, NE

(402)371-1635

9a.m. Sunday School/youth and adult; 10a.m. Worship, Fellowship Following; 2p.m. Bilingual Worship and Fellowship (Spanish)

Rev. Brian Johnson

Facebook: First Pres - Norfolk, NE

FirstPresB@ConPoint.com

www.firstpresnorfolk.com

900 Grace

Lutheran Church

416 Park Ave. Saturday: Worship Serv., 5:30p.m. Sunday: Worship Serv., 10a.m.; Adult Bible Study, 8:30a.m.; Coffee Time, 9:30a.m. Monday: Quilting 1p.m. Tuesday: Men's Breakfast Study, 7a.m. Wednesday: Ladies Bible Class, 10a.m.; Vespers, 7p.m. Thursday: Sunday Service, CH 12 10:30a.m.

Ray Wilke

Rev. Christopher Asbury

www.gracelutherannorfolk.com

900 Heartland Baptist Church

1213 E. Phillip (402)371-6372

Adult/Youth Sun. School 9:30am Sunday Worship 10:30am heartlandchurchnorfolk.com

900 Mount Olive Lutheran

1212 S 2nd Street. Saturday: 6:30p.m. Worship Service; Sunday: Sunday School/ Bible Class 9:15a.m., 10:30a.m. Worship Service.

Pastor Robert Wiest

www.mountolivenorfolk.com

900 Norfolk Baptist Church

Independent Baptist

1001 State Hwy. 35 N, 371-7146

SUNDAY:

Sunday School 10:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 11:00 a.m.

Evening Service 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Adult Bible Study 6:30 p.m.

Kid's Youth Club 6:30 p.m.

Larry Dohmen, Pastor

900 Norfolk Church of Christ

1501 N. 13th

402-371-4332

www.norfolkcofc.com

Sunday School 9:00a.m.

Worship 10:00a.m.

Sunday Evening Worship 6p.m.

Mon. Grief Share Group 3:30p.m.

Wednesday Bible School 7:00p.m.

Thursday Griefshare 7:00p.m.

Personal Bible Studies Available

Minister: Jeff Schipper.

900 Northern Heights Baptist

Southern Baptist

3000 Harvest View Drive

www.northernheightsbc.com

SS/Bible Class All Ages 9:45 a.m.

Worship 8:15 & 11:00a.m.

Iglesia Bautista Hispana 11:00 a.m.

Wed. Awana/ Youth Group 6:30 p.m.

Matthew Gilmore, Senior Pastor

Jeffrey Sours,Youth Pastor

Ed Felgate, Jr. Associate Pastor

Pastor David Martinez

Hispanic Ministries

402-371-6253

900 Our Savior Lutheran

2420 W. Omaha Avenue

402-371-9005

www.oursav.org

Worship Services

Saturday 5:30 pm Blended

Sunday 9:00 am Education Hour

9:00 am Contemporary

10:30 am Traditional

10:30 am Contemporary

Lee Weander, Pastor

Ryan Taylor, Pastor

Frank Brink, Pastor

900 Peace Evangelical Church

4 mi NE of Norfolk on Hwy. 35.

Worship Service 9:30a.m.

Communion Every Sunday

Dorcas Society 1st Thurs. 1:30 p.m.

Pastor Clark Jenkinson

(402) 649-6300

900 Seventh Day

Adventist Church

204 North 8th Street

Church at Study, for all ages.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service at 10:50 a.m.

English & Spanish

VISITORS WELCOME

(402)371-6504

Sandro Sandoval, Pastor

www.norfolksda.com

900 St. John‘s Lutheran ELCA

13th & Benjamin Avenue

(402)371-1985

God's work. Our hands.

Stephen Ministry Congregation

Worship Saturday 5:00p.m.

Worship Sunday 8:30 & 10:15a.m.

Rev. Randy Rasmussen

www.stjohnsnorfolk.com

900 St. Paul‘s Evangelical

Lutheran Church (WELS)

North 11th St. & Georgia Ave.

371-1233 or 371-1654

www.stpls.com

Wednesday Worship/Study

Service 6:30p.m.

Saturday Worship 6:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 9:00a.m.

Sunday Bible Class 8 & 10:15a.m.

Sunday School 10:15a.m.

no Sunday school in summer months

Radio Service (94.7FM) Live

Sundays at 9:00a.m.

TV-CableOne Channel 12:

Wednesdays 9:00a.m.

ALL WELCOME!

Pastor Mark Reichert

Pastor Paul Hirsch

www.stpls.com

900 The Salvation Army

610 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE,

68701, (402) 379-4663.

Come Worship With Us

Sunday: 10a.m., Bilingual Serv; 11a.m., Sunday School; noon, Lunch.

Transportation available.

Captain Jesus and Major Kelli Trejo

900 Victory Road

Assembly of God

200 North Victory Road

Join Us On The Road To Victory

SUNDAY:

Prayer 8:30 a.m.

Christian Education 9:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.

Intercessors 7:45 a.m.

Bread Breakers, small groups

WEDNESDAY:

Pastor‘s Class, Adults..... 6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Youth 6:30 p.m.

MPact-Girls/Royal Rangers-Boys..... 6:30 p.m.

www.victoryroad.org

371-6288

Mark Rose, Pastor