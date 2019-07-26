You are the owner of this article.
Ladies circle meets

The Christ Lutheran Ladies Circle gathered on June 18 at the Pizza Hut on Benjamin Avenue for their monthly meeting.

After the group ate, devotions entitled “Recalculating” were given by Suzanne Riedel, and Christian Life was led by Celia Siecke and Alice Koehler. The message focused on compassion. They encouraged the group to have a heart filled with compassion toward others.

Suzanne Riedel reported on some ideas for entertainment for the December Christmas luncheon.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 12:30 p.m. at Valentinos.

Churches

July 26, 2019

900 First United

Methodist Church

406 W Phillip Ave.

(402) 371-2785

www.norfolkumc.org

Saturday Worship 5:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 8:30a.m.

Sunday School 9:45a.m.

(age 2 to adult)

Sunday Worship 11:00a.m.

Wednesday Youth Group 6:30-8p.m.

Thurs. Men's Breakfast 6:55a.m.

Pastors: Neil & Bridget Gately

900 Abundant Life

Christian Center

1101 ”L“ Street • Neligh

(402) 887-5530

A Full Gospel Church

9:00 a.m. Children‘s & Adult

Sunday School

9:00 a.m. Pre-Service Prayer

10:00 a.m. Worship Service

Randy & Teresa Schutt, Pastors

www.alccneligh.com

900 Catholic Churches

www.SacredHeartNorfolk.com

SACRED HEART

200 South 5th St.

Sunday Mass 7:30am, 1pm (Spanish)

1st Sunday Only

Weekday:

Confessions (M-T-W-Th-F) 4:45pm

Mass (T-W-TH-F) 5:30pm

ST. MARY'S CHURCH

2300 W. Madison Ave.

Saturday: Confessions 4:15pm;

Mass 5:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday

Masses: 9:30am & 11:30am-bilingual

Weekday:

Masses (M-T-W-TH-F) 7:20am

Wednesday: 8:20am & 9:35am

(W-School Year Only)

900 Christ Lutheran Church

605 S. 5th St. 371-1210

www.clnorfolk.org

LCMS-Stephen Ministry congregation

Saturday Worship

Sunday Worship 8:00a.m.

Bible Class 9:30a.m.

Sun. Holy Communion 10:45a.m.

Rev. David Goehmann

900 Christ the Servant

Lutheran Church LCMC

1100 E. Benjamin Ave.

(402) 379-1775

www.christtheservantnorfolk.co m

Pastor: Steve Lund

Sunday Worship 10:00a.m.

900 firstChristian

1408 E. Benjamin (402) 371-5734

Sunday Worship 9:15 & 11 AM

firstchristiannorfolk.org

900 First Congregational

United Church of Christ

1102 Norfolk Ave.

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-0701

www.firstcongoucc.org

Rev. Jacqueline Perry

”No Matter Who You Are or Where You Are On Life‘s Journey, You are Welcomed Here“ Sun. 7/28 Worship at 10:15a.m. Potluck for animal shelters www.firstcongoucc.org

900 First Presbyterian Church

104 S. 10th Street

Norfolk, NE

(402)371-1635

9a.m. Sunday School/youth and adult; 10a.m. Worship, Fellowship Following; 2p.m. Bilingual Worship and Fellowship (Spanish)

Rev. Brian Johnson

Facebook: First Pres - Norfolk, NE

FirstPresB@ConPoint.com

www.firstpresnorfolk.com

900 Grace

Lutheran Church

416 Park Ave. Saturday: Worship Serv., 5:30p.m. Sunday: Worship Serv., 10a.m.; Adult Bible Study, 8:30a.m.; Coffee Time, 9:30a.m. Monday: Quilting 1p.m. Tuesday: Men's Breakfast Study, 7a.m. Wednesday: Ladies Bible Class, 10a.m.; Vespers, 7p.m. Thursday: Sunday Service, CH 12 10:30a.m.

Ray Wilke

Rev. Christopher Asbury

www.gracelutherannorfolk.com

900 Heartland Baptist Church

1213 E. Phillip (402)371-6372

Adult/Youth Sun. School 9:30am Sunday Worship 10:30am heartlandchurchnorfolk.com

900 Mount Olive Lutheran

1212 S 2nd Street. Saturday: 6:30p.m. Worship Service; Sunday: Sunday School/ Bible Class 9:15a.m., 10:30a.m. Worship Service.

Pastor Robert Wiest

www.mountolivenorfolk.com

900 Norfolk Baptist Church

Independent Baptist

1001 State Hwy. 35 N, 371-7146

SUNDAY:

Sunday School 10:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 11:00 a.m.

Evening Service 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Adult Bible Study 6:30 p.m.

Kid's Youth Club 6:30 p.m.

Larry Dohmen, Pastor

900 Norfolk Church of Christ

1501 N. 13th

402-371-4332

www.norfolkcofc.com

Sunday School 9:00a.m.

Worship 10:00a.m.

Sunday Evening Worship 6p.m.

Mon. Grief Share Group 3:30p.m.

Wednesday Bible School 7:00p.m.

Thursday Griefshare 7:00p.m.

Personal Bible Studies Available

Minister: Jeff Schipper.

900 Northern Heights Baptist

Southern Baptist

3000 Harvest View Drive

www.northernheightsbc.com

SS/Bible Class All Ages 9:45 a.m.

Worship 8:15 & 11:00a.m.

Iglesia Bautista Hispana 11:00 a.m.

Wed. Awana/ Youth Group 6:30 p.m.

Matthew Gilmore, Senior Pastor

Jeffrey Sours,Youth Pastor

Ed Felgate, Jr. Associate Pastor

Pastor David Martinez

Hispanic Ministries

402-371-6253

900 Our Savior Lutheran

2420 W. Omaha Avenue

402-371-9005

www.oursav.org

Worship Services

Saturday 5:30 pm Blended

Sunday 9:00 am Education Hour

9:00 am Contemporary

10:30 am Traditional

10:30 am Contemporary

Lee Weander, Pastor

Ryan Taylor, Pastor

Frank Brink, Pastor

900 Peace Evangelical Church

4 mi NE of Norfolk on Hwy. 35.

Worship Service 9:30a.m.

Communion Every Sunday

Dorcas Society 1st Thurs. 1:30 p.m.

Pastor Clark Jenkinson

(402) 649-6300

900 Seventh Day

Adventist Church

204 North 8th Street

Church at Study, for all ages.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service at 10:50 a.m.

English & Spanish

VISITORS WELCOME

(402)371-6504

Sandro Sandoval, Pastor

www.norfolksda.com

900 St. John‘s Lutheran ELCA

13th & Benjamin Avenue

(402)371-1985

God's work. Our hands.

Stephen Ministry Congregation

Worship Saturday 5:00p.m.

Worship Sunday 8:30 & 10:15a.m.

Rev. Randy Rasmussen

www.stjohnsnorfolk.com

900 St. Paul‘s Evangelical

Lutheran Church (WELS)

North 11th St. & Georgia Ave.

371-1233 or 371-1654

www.stpls.com

Wednesday Worship/Study

Service 6:30p.m.

Saturday Worship 6:30p.m.

Sunday Worship 9:00a.m.

Sunday Bible Class 8 & 10:15a.m.

Sunday School 10:15a.m.

no Sunday school in summer months

Radio Service (94.7FM) Live

Sundays at 9:00a.m.

TV-CableOne Channel 12:

Wednesdays 9:00a.m.

ALL WELCOME!

Pastor Mark Reichert

Pastor Paul Hirsch

www.stpls.com

900 The Salvation Army

610 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE,

68701, (402) 379-4663.

Come Worship With Us

Sunday: 10a.m., Bilingual Serv; 11a.m., Sunday School; noon, Lunch.

Transportation available.

Captain Jesus and Major Kelli Trejo

900 Victory Road

Assembly of God

200 North Victory Road

Join Us On The Road To Victory

SUNDAY:

Prayer 8:30 a.m.

Christian Education 9:00 a.m.

Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.

Intercessors 7:45 a.m.

Bread Breakers, small groups

WEDNESDAY:

Pastor‘s Class, Adults..... 6:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Youth 6:30 p.m.

MPact-Girls/Royal Rangers-Boys..... 6:30 p.m.

www.victoryroad.org

371-6288

Mark Rose, Pastor

 