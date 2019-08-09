KYLIE FEENSTRA (front, from left), Dorothy Hull, Henry Gamerl, Terry Hamilton, Skylar Indra, Micah Feenstra and Kennedy Indra are shown in the community garden at Skyline Manor Apartments that helped spark the relationship between First Congregational Church and the residents of the high-rise. Youth volunteers from First Congregational recently helped with a celebratory ice cream social in the community room at Skyline as residents returned to their homes after a fire had displaced them for nearly two months.