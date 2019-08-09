Artwork in the sanctuary of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk displays the image of Jesus knocking at a door.
The Rev. Jackie Perry said the piece serves as an illustration of how Christians should react when someone in the community reaches out with a need.
“When somebody knocks and they have a need, I think we need to ask who’s here and how can we fulfill it. Then I think we try as best we can,” Perry said. “That’s how we serve Christ.”
Perry, who serves as pastor at First Congregational, said members of her church received such an opportunity in a big way a little more than two years ago when they were asked to help with a community piece as part of a grant request.
The grant request played an integral part in the $7 million renovation project that wrapped up earlier this year at Skyline Manor Apartments in Norfolk, which serves seniors and residents with disabilities and is a nearby neighbor to First Congregational.
Perry said she always had wanted the church she served to be part of its neighborhood and not just a church in the neighborhood. She learned what a difference that could make while serving a congregation in Moline, Ill., during one of the coldest winters on record.
“A lot of older churches are in the neighborhood, but they aren’t part of the neighborhood,” Perry said. “A lot of the people (who attend) don’t live in the neighborhood anymore, so the people aren’t very connected.”
During that cold winter in Moline, residents in her church’s neighborhood lost power, but with no connection to the people, her congregation found it difficult to reach out to be of service to the community, she said.
As pastor in Norfolk, Perry said the call from Wishrock, the national developer of affordable housing that purchased Norfolk Odd Fellows manor in 2014, provided an opportunity for First Congregational in Norfolk to serve its neighborhood in a small way at first.
At first, the church was presented with a request to perform a few hours of light landscaping when the building’s renovations were complete in early 2019. That later was followed by a request to provide monthly events.
Perry said First Congregational accepted the landscaping request, and she offered to coordinate monthly events — the first of which were ice cream socials — with help from the Norfolk Ministerial Association.
“We didn’t get going until October or November of last year,” Perry said of the monthly events, which they shared in rotation with Westridge United Methodist Church and Immaculata Monastery. “We had two under our belts before the fire.”
Residents of Skyline Manor Apartments in Norfolk celebrated the completion of the $7 million renovation of the building in which they lived in early April. But about six weeks later, nearly half of the residents were displaced by a fire that caused significant damage to the structure and its contents.
Perry received a call about the fire that night. “We were the designated shelter,” she said.
First Congregational opened its doors, and volunteers from the church, as well as from Westridge United Methodist, helped tend to the needs of the displaced while they waited nearly 16 hours before finding out who — if anyone — would be able to return to their apartment.
Only half were able to return immediately. Others sheltered with family and friends, but many went to stay at the Norfolk Country Inn, Perry said.
“They didn’t know it was going to be 52 days,” Perry said of the residents and how long they would be displaced. “Nobody knew, but it was about 52 people for 52 days.”
After the incident, Perry said the church was asked to be a depository for donations to aid the residents who were displaced by the fire, but it was eventually decided that vouchers for groceries would be the best donations to receive.
Perry said she once again took the need to the ministerial association. First Congregational worked with First Presbyterian, First Christian, Victory Road Assembly of God, Westridge United Methodist and Immaculata Monastery to raise about $2,000.
Perry said while the funds received did not create an overwhelming amount when split up between 52 people, it was enough to purchase vouchers and laundry detergent for the residents. She added that the endeavors provided a great lesson on the challenges of distributing donations to displaced residents because some of them were difficult to catch at their temporary homes.
“They have lives,” she said with a smile.
But the work was well worth the effort, she added.
In May, volunteers from First Congregational were able to complete the landscaping project spoken about in the church’s initial contact with Skyline. Last month, they celebrated the return of the displaced neighbors to the neighborhood as post-fire restoration wrapped up.
Volunteers went door-to-door to invite residents of Skyline Manor Apartments for the celebration ice cream social, a method of outreach that seemed to reflect the message in art at the church.
Perry said she anticipates the relationship between the church and the residents of Skyline will continue to grow.
“To be vital, you have to be part of the community,” Perry said. “It was really from them knocking on the door 2½ years ago with a need that started this. We really wanted to do this, but we had to have a community piece.”