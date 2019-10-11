Harvest supper planned in Leigh
LEIGH — St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh will host its annual Harvest Supper on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The menu includes turkey and pork loin, dressing, potatoes, gravy, green beans, salads and dessert.
Children ages younger the five years old will eat for free. The public is invited to take part in the food and fellowship.
Carry outs are available by calling 402-487-2551.
Patriotic rosary to be recited
CROFTON — The Patriotic Rosary for America will be recited at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the South City Park in Crofton.
This rosary for the United States asks God’s blessing individually on each state of the nation through patriotic songs and prayers. As in year’s past, the rosary will be said for the preservation of religious freedoms and for an end to abortion and euthanasia.
Organizers of the event announced that more than 200,000 rosaries are being said this year on the same day and time throughout the U.S. as part of the Public Square Rosary/America Needs Fatima program.
The St. Rose Respect Life group are sponsoring the event and are inviting the general public to participate. Refreshments will be served afterward. In case of inclement weather, the rosary will be prayed in St. Rose Church at Crofton.