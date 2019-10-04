Westridge United Methodist Church will perform at “Blessing of the Animals” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The event will be in the Westridge Prayer Garden on the west side of the church, located at 2000 W. Norfolk Ave. All pets are welcome.

The church is hosting the event because of the advantages pets provide in the lives of their owners. The Centers for Disease Control said in April that studies have show the bond between people and their pets can increase fitness, lower stress and bring happiness to their owners.

Pet owners are invited to bring their pet for a special blessing.

