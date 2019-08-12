FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday.