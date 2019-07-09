Knife

This cover image released by Alfred A. Knopf shows "Knife," by Jo Nesbo. 

 Alfred A. Knopf via AP

“Knife,” by Jo Nesbø (Alfred A. Knopf)

Full disclosure: I am not a Harry Hole junkie. I saw the movie version of “The Snowman,” the seventh in the now dozen novels featuring Michael Fassbender as Nesbø’s Norwegian detective, but “Knife” is my first written exposure to what many consider the king of Scandinavian crime fiction. And after reading it, I kind of wish I’d started at the beginning.

Still, “Knife” is indeed a sharp example of its genre. The pages turn, the violence is brutal, and the characters are well-drawn and mysterious. But let’s talk about Harry Hole. For starters, that laughable name in English is apparently a joke caused by translation — in Norwegian, it’s pronounced “Hoo-leh.” When we meet him in “Knife,” Harry wakes up with someone else’s blood on his hands, no memory of the night before, and desperate enough for a drink that he’s willing to lick the floor for a drop of alcohol.

There’s a hell of a spoiler about 40 pages in that really juices the plot. Hole fans will be (happy?) to know that Norway’s most notorious serial rapist, Svein Finne, returns and isn’t exactly reformed after his years in prison.

The book is dense, but brisk. Harry develops theories of the case, pursues them, comes to a dead end, and then follows another thread that leads him to the next suspect. Nesbø has a great sense of pacing. Each reveal — did he do it? did she? — is meticulously laid out as he takes readers along for the ride. I never felt like I was ahead of Harry in my deduction. The final whodunit is powerful and leaves Harry — and readers — wondering what’s next.

I do wish I could read it in its native Norwegian. It can’t be easy to translate anything, much less a crime novel, leaving us with passages like this: “A confession. The truth. Atonement. The thought was liberating. But it was no more than a brief, soothing puff of wind under the blazing sun in a desert with an unbroken horizon of hopelessness.”

In the end, if you’re looking to start a new crime series, it makes no sense not to start with book one, “The Bat,” published in 1997. If you’re already high on Harry, I suspect “Knife” will scratch all your itches until the very end, when Nesbø does the only sensible thing an author can do after writing 12 books featuring one character — set you up for book 13.

Tags

In other news

Review: A lovely, bittersweet family story in ‘The Farewell’

Review: A lovely, bittersweet family story in ‘The Farewell’

The premise behind writer and director Lulu Wang’s wonderful film “The Farewell “ might be a little hard to accept for some audiences. A family collectively decides not to tell their grandmother back that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has only three months to live. But wanting …

Review: In ‘Marianne & Leonard,’ a love immortalized in song

Review: In ‘Marianne & Leonard,’ a love immortalized in song

It’s not exactly a hit parade, the songs that have been turned into movies. There was the shambling reconstruction of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant,” the fizzy pop of “Earth Girls Are Easy,” the Sandra Bullock rom-com “Love Potion No.9.” But digging into a Leonard Cohen song, as the doc…

Showtime’s Ailes series has modest start, but it’s early

Showtime’s Ailes series has modest start, but it’s early

NEW YORK (AP) — Intensely loyal viewers routinely make Fox News Channel the most-watched cable network each week. So how many people want to watch a miniseries about Roger Ailes, the man who developed and ran the place for its first two decades?