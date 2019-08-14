This image provided by Sony Pictures shows Red (Jason Sudeikis), left, and Leonard (Bill Hader) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' Angry Birds 2. It's hard to have huge expectations for a movie called "The Angry Birds Movie 2." After all, it's not even a movie based on a smartphone game. It's a SEQUEL to a movie based on a smartphone game. But now that we've established that nobody's expecting Ingmar Bergman here, let's offer up some praise for this sequel-to-a-movie-based-on-a-smartphone-game, for finding a way to actually improve on the 2016 original in a way that's clever but not snarky, sweet but not syrupy.