This image released by Labyrinth of Cinema-Film Partners/PSC 2020, shows a scene from director Nobuhiko Obayashi's film “Labyrinth of Cinema." Obayashi, who has helped define the legacy of Japanese filmmaking, is being honored at the Tokyo International Film Festival, opening Oct. 28, 2019 and running through Nov. 8. Among several his works being screened at the annual festival is his just completed three-hour “Labyrinth of Cinema,” characteristically anti-war but also an homage to filmmaking.