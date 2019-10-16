Scientist Peter J.Ratcliffe poses for photos in the laboratory at the University in Oxford, England, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Two Americans and a British scientist won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how the body’s cells sense and react to oxygen levels, work that has paved the way for new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard University, Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter J. Ratcliffe at the Francis Crick Institute in Britain and Oxford University will share the 9 million kronor ($918,000) cash award.