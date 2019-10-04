This image released by Netflix shows Luis Diaz, a migrant from Honduras who is living in the U.S. illegally, holding his son Noah in Kansas City, Mo., before the child and his mother are deported in a scene from the six-episode docuseries "Living Undocumented" currently streaming Netflix. The series follows eight families from Latin America, Israel, Laos, and Africa who try to live normal lives in the U.S. despite their immigration issues.