FILE - In a Sunday, June 23, 2019 file photo, Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Lil Nas X has set two new records on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs and Hot rap songs charts. "Old Town Road," which is spending its 19th week at No. 1, surpasses the record set by Drake's "One Dance" on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.