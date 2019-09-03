This photo provided by Scott Zaremba shows the Plaza Cinema in Ottawa, Kan. What sets the theater in the town of 12,300 people apart is that over the past 112 years, the theater has never shut down and has remained at the same location. The Plaza applied for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017, and last year, it achieved the distinction of being the “World’s Oldest Operating Purpose-Built Cinema” after it was determined it was two days older than another movie house in Denmark.