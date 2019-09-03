Hollywood’s summer ends 2% down despite Disney dominance

This image released by Lionsgate shows Lance Reddick, left, and Gerard Butler in "Angel Has Fallen," directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Hollywood's summer season came to a close Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with a whimper, as Butler's action thriller topped the box office for the second weekend and ticket sales on the season finished 2% behind last year. The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a quiet one for movie theaters. No major releases entered the marketplace, allowing the third installment in the “Fallen” series to stay on top with an estimated $11.6 million.