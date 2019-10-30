This image released by HBO shows Sean Bean, foreground, and Sophie Turner, background from second left, Lena Headey and Jack Gleeson in a scene from the first season of "Game of Thrones." HBO is green-lighting a new "Game of Thrones" prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts. The cable channel said Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, that it's given a 10-episode order to "House of the Dragon," set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.