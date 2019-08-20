CMA Awards

In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.” 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.

But she won’t be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.”

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though female acts are finding success on the country music scene, they’ve received little love on country radio as male acts continue to dominate. The last time a woman won CMA’s top prize, entertainer of the year, was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the honor.

Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced Aug. 28.

Tags

In other news

Arlo Guthrie sings as Woodstock fans flock to concert site

Arlo Guthrie sings as Woodstock fans flock to concert site

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

Review: Tweens invade the raunchy teen comedy in ‘Good Boys’

Review: Tweens invade the raunchy teen comedy in ‘Good Boys’

The 12-year-old protagonists of “Good Boys” have mastered the use of lingo like “lit” and “burn,” but they are foggier on just exactly what a tampon is and swear that a nymphomaniac is someone who has sex on land and on sea. They are tantalizingly close to young adulthood and yet tragically …