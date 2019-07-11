University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of magnetic resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. College of Dentistry students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
Following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Atkinson — Kenady Stanton, Battle Creek — Nicholas Klug; Hartington — Monica Arens; Niobrara — Hannah Stark; Norfolk — Michaela O’Brien, Alicia Preister, Lacy Lawson, Andrea Steffen; O’Neill — Tami Jo Marcellus; Pender — Shelby Roth; Plattsmouth — Taylor Fink; Wayne — Shawntel Wacker.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Ainsworth — Shea Sinsel; Clearwater — Sierra Schroeder; Norfolk \h— Allison Broekemeier, Michaela Vrbicky.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Norfolk — Madison Buettner, Molly Deichmann.
College of Pharmacy
Wakefield — Samantha Bierbower; Winside — Brittany Janke
Radiography
Randolph — Katelyn Backhaus; Verdigre — Alisa Hrbek
Bryan College of Health Science
LINCOLN — Kayla Sueper of Lindsay has been named to Bryan College of Health Science’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Rockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jessica Tietz of Bancroft and Haley Brooks of Norfolk recently graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.
University of Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan — Matthew Weich and Kaci Zarek of Norfolk earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.