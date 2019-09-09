Watermelon days -- the sweetest end to summer

I, and so many neighbors, had such fun at Watermelon Days in my hometown of Thurston this past weekend. At the end of summer each year, Thurston throws a party to “ring out” summer. People come from near and far to enjoy events for every member of the family, including live music, a children’s parade, inflatables, tractor pull, and more. Watermelon Days takes place over an entire weekend, and ends in the sweetest way possible—an all you can eat watermelon feed! I was invited to ride along with the Thurston American Legion on their float and saw so many happy, friendly faces. I always appreciate their gracious invitation. Pender Public Schools had the cutest entry showing dance steps along the route. The Blue Jet band marched with excellence. Three sets of Shriners entertained the crowds with those crazy cars and other motorized vehicles. A special summer end treat indeed!

FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE: HUSKER HARVEST DAYS September 10-12 Husker Harvest Days takes/took place in the Grand Island area. I’m looking forward to attending the event. Billed as “The Nation’s most modern outdoor show site”, Nebraskans continue to lead the way with “the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show.” The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will be there to offer programs spanning the agricultural spectrum, from information on animal health, farmer mediation, farming tax credits, pests and noxious weed control. In addition, this year, through a joint effort with the Governor, the NDA, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the event adds an International Visitors’ Center, that provides opportunity to better promote Nebraska agriculture and International Commerce. All visitors, including international guests, are able to “experience the latest in farming equipment, supplies, and crop technologies” Available programs include Beef Production seminars, upgraded cattle handling demonstrations, products, equipment and breed exhibits. Organizers say “Husker Harvest Days isn’t just the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show — it’s also the Midwest’s premier agricultural event.” Every year, Nebraskans show the world why that’s true.

HIGHWAY 35 PARTIAL CLOSURE/DETOUR UPDATE: Last week I shared about the upcoming closure of Highway 35 Southwest of Hubbard due to the need for a previously unplanned box culvert replacement. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation issued a press release informing residents that the road closure would begin on Monday, September 9, with anticipated completion of the project in October 2019. Traffic detours have been marked, directing traffic onto Highways 9 and 20.

BACK TO LEGISLATIVE HEARINGS! With summer ending and school back in session, the 2020 Legislative session is fast approaching. The Revenue Committee continues to work with senators, and the Governor’s office on the property tax relief issue and more and more hearings are being scheduled for Interim studies on other issues as well. As a reminder, I serve on the Natural Resources Committee, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and the Special Committee for State-Tribal Relations.

The Natural Resources Committee is holding hearings next week. The Committee is responsible for processing legislation involving the state’s water, public power, Natural Resources Districts, the Natural Resources Commission, Environment, Energy, and Recreational lands. The Committee will be holding interim hearings in the western part of the state September 18-19 as follows:

Scottsbluff 9:00 am (MT) Wednesday, Sept. 18 LR142 (to examine any matter concerning the Game and Parks Commission)

McCook 9:00 am (CT) Thursday, Sept. 19

LR142 (to examine any matter concerning the Game and Parks Commission) & LR114 (to examine conditions under which the board of directors of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project and the Rock Creek augmentation project may dispose of real property each owns related to the projects).

If you have interest in hearings on these, or other studies, you can find a schedule of hearings by clicking the Calendar link on the nebraskalegislature.gov home page.

As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov

Tags

In other news

Watermelon days -- the sweetest end to summer

I, and so many neighbors, had such fun at Watermelon Days in my hometown of Thurston this past weekend. At the end of summer each year, Thurston throws a party to “ring out” summer. People come from near and far to enjoy events for every member of the family, including live music, a children…

Google 2.0

Last year, I sent a letter to search engine giant Google, challenging them to maintain proper protections for children's’ online privacy. I was inspired by twenty-three child and privacy advocacy groups, who, in April, 2018, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) arguing t…

Glimmers of hope in the fight against opioids

The reported numbers on the effects of opioid addiction in our country are mind-boggling. More Americans have died from opioid overdoses than those who gave their lives in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and the Iraq wars combined. According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrati…

August in Review

Every year, when Congress adjourns for an extended district work period during August, I continue to take the opportunity to travel the district, hold meetings, and find out what is on the minds of Nebraskans across the Third District. This August I met with folks all across the district, fr…

Growing Trade with Vietnam and Japan

To grow Nebraska, we must continue to develop new international partnerships and deepen our existing trade relationships. Trade missions allow leaders in our state to meet face-to-face with overseas buyers, government officials, and businesses. They allow our farmers and ranchers to tell the…

The Root of Our Tax Problem

When cultivating a field or caring for a lawn, Nebraskans know that the only way to tackle weeds is to get to their roots. Otherwise, the weeds will bounce back — seemingly overnight — in our rich topsoil.

District 17 update

State fair a bit wet, but totally delightful. I made the trip out to Grand Island this past weekend to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Nebraska State Fair’s 150th anniversary and 10th year anniversary of the Fair’s move to Grand Island. Though the weather wasn’t as cooperative as we had h…

A celebration of Nebraska’s resilience

There are few better ways to discover the heart of Nebraska than to visit our state fair. It’s a reminder of what makes our state so special. We continue our longstanding traditions of horse and livestock shows, marching bands, concerts, and the Ferris wheel lighting up the evening sky.

Cody Sperl’s great big Nebraska adventure

We’re at the last slice of summer and on the cusp of a promising year of Husker football! For this week’s Fort Report, I’d like to divert from the latest policy debates out of Washington and go with a homegrown video. I invite you to view my conversation with Cody Sperl from Stanton, who has…