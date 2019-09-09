Watermelon days -- the sweetest end to summer

I, and so many neighbors, had such fun at Watermelon Days in my hometown of Thurston this past weekend. At the end of summer each year, Thurston throws a party to “ring out” summer. People come from near and far to enjoy events for every member of the family, including live music, a children’s parade, inflatables, tractor pull, and more. Watermelon Days takes place over an entire weekend, and ends in the sweetest way possible—an all you can eat watermelon feed! I was invited to ride along with the Thurston American Legion on their float and saw so many happy, friendly faces. I always appreciate their gracious invitation. Pender Public Schools had the cutest entry showing dance steps along the route. The Blue Jet band marched with excellence. Three sets of Shriners entertained the crowds with those crazy cars and other motorized vehicles. A special summer end treat indeed!
FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE: HUSKER HARVEST DAYS September 10-12 Husker Harvest Days takes/took place in the Grand Island area. I’m looking forward to attending the event. Billed as “The Nation’s most modern outdoor show site”, Nebraskans continue to lead the way with “the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show.” The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will be there to offer programs spanning the agricultural spectrum, from information on animal health, farmer mediation, farming tax credits, pests and noxious weed control. In addition, this year, through a joint effort with the Governor, the NDA, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the event adds an International Visitors’ Center, that provides opportunity to better promote Nebraska agriculture and International Commerce. All visitors, including international guests, are able to “experience the latest in farming equipment, supplies, and crop technologies” Available programs include Beef Production seminars, upgraded cattle handling demonstrations, products, equipment and breed exhibits. Organizers say “Husker Harvest Days isn’t just the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show — it’s also the Midwest’s premier agricultural event.” Every year, Nebraskans show the world why that’s true.
HIGHWAY 35 PARTIAL CLOSURE/DETOUR UPDATE: Last week I shared about the upcoming closure of Highway 35 Southwest of Hubbard due to the need for a previously unplanned box culvert replacement. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation issued a press release informing residents that the road closure would begin on Monday, September 9, with anticipated completion of the project in October 2019. Traffic detours have been marked, directing traffic onto Highways 9 and 20.
BACK TO LEGISLATIVE HEARINGS! With summer ending and school back in session, the 2020 Legislative session is fast approaching. The Revenue Committee continues to work with senators, and the Governor’s office on the property tax relief issue and more and more hearings are being scheduled for Interim studies on other issues as well. As a reminder, I serve on the Natural Resources Committee, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and the Special Committee for State-Tribal Relations.
The Natural Resources Committee is holding hearings next week. The Committee is responsible for processing legislation involving the state’s water, public power, Natural Resources Districts, the Natural Resources Commission, Environment, Energy, and Recreational lands. The Committee will be holding interim hearings in the western part of the state September 18-19 as follows:
Scottsbluff 9:00 am (MT) Wednesday, Sept. 18 LR142 (to examine any matter concerning the Game and Parks Commission)
McCook 9:00 am (CT) Thursday, Sept. 19
LR142 (to examine any matter concerning the Game and Parks Commission) & LR114 (to examine conditions under which the board of directors of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project and the Rock Creek augmentation project may dispose of real property each owns related to the projects).
If you have interest in hearings on these, or other studies, you can find a schedule of hearings by clicking the Calendar link on the nebraskalegislature.gov home page.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov