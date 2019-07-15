The internet of things revolution

In the last 200 years, our world has transformed because of two major waves of innovation. The first began in the 18th century with the Industrial Revolution, which ushered in machines, factories, electricity, cars, and air travel. The second revolution was the emergence of the internet, which gave us unprecedented access to information at the tips of our fingers. Today, our world is preparing for another wave of innovation that is already improving our daily lives in countless ways: the Internet of Things.

The Internet of Things (IoT) combines the world-changing revolutions of the past two centuries to bring people together across industries and around the globe through internet connectivity embedded into everyday objects that can collect and communicate data.

We have already begun to experience the advancements in IoT technologies. Our phones, thermostats, cars, security systems, manufacturing plants, and medical equipment are just a few examples of internet-connected infrastructure – and the list is growing. Recent reports project that 125 billion devices will be connected to the Internet of Things by 2030.[1] According to Business Insiders Intelligence, investment has the potential to reach within $15 trillion by 2025.[2] A few years ago, the global I.T. firm, Cisco, described the IoT as “potentially the biggest business opportunity in the history of mankind.”

We don’t need to look far to see how the Internet of Things can benefit our economy and communities here at home. Our farmers are already using sensors in their fields to collect essential data on crop yields, soil moisture, weather patterns, and pesticide use. Livestock producers are using technology to monitor the location and health of their cattle. IoT can also help manage chronic health conditions, improve logistics in transportation, and provide real-time information to public safety personnel.

As we prepare for an even more connected future, we need to have a framework set in place at the federal level that is built on constant input from innovators and experts, not a top-down approach from Washington bureaucrats.

In 2015, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution I introduced with a group of bipartisan senators which called for a national strategy to encourage the development of the Internet of Things. Together, we have listened and learned how we can foster IoT innovations in the Senate. But we also heard of concerns about the risk of overregulation and conflicting guidance from federal agencies.

That’s why I led an expanded bipartisan effort with Senators Brian Schatz, Cory Gardner, and Cory Booker to introduce the Developing Innovation and Growing the Internet of Things (DIGIT) Act. Our bill convenes a working group of public entities and private stakeholders from the healthcare, energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, security experts, small businesses, manufacturers, consumer groups, and more. The group will collaborate to provide recommendations to Congress on how to encourage the growth of the Internet of Things and identify any barriers to its advancement. The Senate Commerce Committee recently passed the DIGIT Act unanimously.

We want the federal government to create a foundation that fosters investment in the Internet of Things by preventing regulatory silos and enhancing communication between the private sector and federal agencies.

Given the public sector’s successful influence in the development of the internet, our government should continue to make every effort to strengthen an environment that stimulates new ideas and advances technology. That depends heavily on a robust national strategy that promotes the development and deployment of IoT.

Innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs should have significant input on how we can best improve the Internet of Things, rather than a “government knows best” mentality. From health care to transportation to agriculture, future generations of Nebraskans can benefit from the DIGIT Act. I will continue to work across party lines to ensure it is enacted into law.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Tags

In other news

The internet of things revolution

In the last 200 years, our world has transformed because of two major waves of innovation. The first began in the 18th century with the Industrial Revolution, which ushered in machines, factories, electricity, cars, and air travel. The second revolution was the emergence of the internet, whi…

Hanging up on robocalls

A few months ago, I received a call on my personal cell phone. Not recognizing the number, but answering after a few rings, I was asked by the “Social Security Administration” to provide my personal identification information at the “request of the government.” Strange. So, I did some resear…

Irregular Order

With July upon us, we are now more than halfway through the first year of the 116th Congress. So far 2019 has been marked by partisan divides which have stood in the way of results.

Nebraska’s winning streak

This March, Nebraska won its third consecutive Governor’s Cup. Each year, Site Selection magazine awards the trophy to the state with the most economic development projects per capita. Nebraska didn’t just win the Governor’s Cup this year—our state clobbered the competition! We had more new …

Taking care of our military

Over the years, sons and daughters of Nebraska have answered the call to serve. They are regular men and women, from every background and every walk of life, united by their desire to protect their homeland and the cause of freedom. Though they may be “regular” men and women, they are also e…

District 17 udpate

It is hard to believe that it is already July. It feels like the summer is just passing us by.

The need for border security

As recent trends demonstrate, we must take border security seriously. In May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped 144,000 people from illegally entering the United States – the most in one month since 2006. This incredible number of people is almost three times the population of Grand…

Dream Careers

Are you looking for the career of your dreams? If so, Nebraska is the ideal place for you. We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. We have the second-highest labor force participation rate among all states. Wages are growing rapidly. And we have tens of thousands of open …