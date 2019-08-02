An extraordinary partnership

As the strongest democracy in the Middle East, Israel is a special partner and crucial ally to the United States. Together we collaborate on defense, intelligence, and trade. In fact, President Reagan signed our country’s first trade agreement with Israel in 1985.

Strengthening U.S.-Israeli relations has been a priority for the current administration and it has begun a new chapter in our alliance. From the historic relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem to pulling out of the dysfunctional Iran Nuclear Agreement, our ties are closer than ever. I have long supported Israel and was pleased when the House recently passed three Israel related bills, all of which I cosponsored.

The United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act (H.R. 1837), strengthens U.S. and Israel defense collaboration by allowing the U.S. to transfer military equipment to Israel in case of an imminent threat, and provides funding for joint economic programs between our countries. With Israel constantly under threat, they have the resources to defend themselves. It is also important our strongest ally in the region be capable of defending itself. Collaboration between our defense forces provides a stronger alliance and a united front in the face of common adversaries.

Another bill we passed, H.R. 1850, the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act directs intelligence agencies to identify foreign entities who fund Hamas, so we can impose sanctions and cut Hamas off from the support they need to continue their anti-Israel campaign. Hamas has been labeled a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government since 1997. This designation reserved only for the worst offenders is well-warranted through their repeated attacks on civilians and the government of Israel.

In addition to physical attacks, Iran, Hamas, and their supporters all seek to delegitimize the state of Israel and to intimidate its people. H.Res. 246 condemns the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which openly and aggressively does not recognize the Jewish people’s right to self-determination. The BDS movement is a campaign which targets all Israeli products, institutions, and citizens with a blanket boycott. This campaign is unacceptable and the United States will not tolerate it. The House of Representatives stands with our ally Israel, passing H.Res. 246 by a bipartisan vote of 398-17.

The United States will not back down from its support for Israel. Our shared passion for democracy, stability in the region, and common values strengthen our bond and we will continue to work together to see these goals accomplished.

Tags

In other news

An extraordinary partnership

As the strongest democracy in the Middle East, Israel is a special partner and crucial ally to the United States. Together we collaborate on defense, intelligence, and trade. In fact, President Reagan signed our country’s first trade agreement with Israel in 1985.

A New Judge for Nebraska’s Federal Bench

In 1838, a young man rose to give a speech to a youth group about the political events that were taking place at the time. His audience was undoubtedly anxious, as James Madison, the last of the Founding Fathers, had recently died. Without the example of American virtue displayed by the “pat…

See you at the fair

Summertime fair season is in full swing across Nebraska. Twenty-six of our state’s counties are hosting fairs this week. Fairs are wonderful gathering points where communities come together in celebration of the many things that make our state great. They also offer an abundance of enjoyable…

Great opportunities in Nebraska agriculture

Nebraska’s agriculture producers, our farmers and ranchers, are the backbone of our great state. They cultivate crops and raise livestock to feed people here in the United States and all over the world. Along the way, they create hundreds of thousands of great-paying jobs for our economy. In…

District 17 update

Another busy week for District 17. It was great to attend the Governor’s Summit and see so many friendly faces from Northeast Nebraska.

The border

There’s a sign on the eastern border of Texas: El Paso, 857 miles. Makes you want to turn around. I’m going there in a few days for several reasons. My first stop will be New Mexico to visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear weapons are researched, designed, and tested. Nebra…

Budget crisis

We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Last year, federal revenue was at a near record high, yet our debt continued to increase. Despite attempts to restore fiscal order, this trend has been ongoing for years.

A recommitment to civility

If you have ever watched a session of the House of Representatives, or perhaps the State of the Union Address, you most likely noticed the large wooden tiered rostrum that dominates the center of the room. Here is where the Speaker presides over the House, bills are introduced and voted upon…

Improving health care

One of my top priorities is improving health care for rural Americans. Access to high quality, affordable, and available heath care is increasingly lacking in many areas. Empowering providers to better meet the needs of patients and reducing costly and burdensome regulations can go a long wa…