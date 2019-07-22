A recommitment to civility

If you have ever watched a session of the House of Representatives, or perhaps the State of the Union Address, you most likely noticed the large wooden tiered rostrum that dominates the center of the room. Here is where the Speaker presides over the House, bills are introduced and voted upon, and Members speak to their causes. At the lowest level of the rostrum, carved into the wood, are five words: Union. Justice. Tolerance. Liberty. Peace.

This week, America watched as civic debate descended into an ugly feverish pit. The House of Representatives devolved into disturbing disarray, where personal character was questioned and confusion reigned. The irresponsible media loved it. I received two death threats, one by phone and one by social media.

A few years ago, one Member of Congress brought forth the idea of a civility pledge. It was signed by a number of Members. I did as well. Perhaps you would like to read it.

A Commitment to Civility

As Members of the United Sates House of Representatives and as individual citizens we recognize the gravity of the responsibility we have been given and the significance of this moment in the history of our extraordinary country.

America remains the most free, most powerful and most prosperous nation in all the world, and yet we face significant challenges. Among these challenges has been an increasing division in and coarsening of our culture fueled too often by the vitriol in our politics and public discourse. One result has been a loss of trust in our institutions and elected officials.

We believe there is a better alternative.

Although we represent both political parties and a wide range of individual views across the political spectrum, our common and sincere aims are to serve the needs and interests of the American people, to work with one another to encourage greater confidence in our institutions, and to set an example of statesmanship for the younger generations of Americans that will follow.

To this end, we are dedicated to showing proper respect to one another and all others, encouraging productive dialogue, and modeling civility in our public and private actions. While we may vehemently disagree on matters of law and policy, we will strive at all times to maintain collegiality and the honor of our office.

We believe that a leader can be cooperative and conciliatory without compromising his or her core principles, and we recognize that our political rivals in Congress are not our enemies—but rather our colleagues and fellow Americans. We also believe that maintaining a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation will help make government work more efficiently and effectively, help build consensus and restore the public trust, and, ultimately, serve as a positive influence on society at large.

For all these reasons, we hereby pledge our names to this Commitment to Civility.

Tags

In other news

A recommitment to civility

If you have ever watched a session of the House of Representatives, or perhaps the State of the Union Address, you most likely noticed the large wooden tiered rostrum that dominates the center of the room. Here is where the Speaker presides over the House, bills are introduced and voted upon…

Improving health care

One of my top priorities is improving health care for rural Americans. Access to high quality, affordable, and available heath care is increasingly lacking in many areas. Empowering providers to better meet the needs of patients and reducing costly and burdensome regulations can go a long wa…

Simply the Best

I say it all the time: Nebraska is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family. It’s not just a slogan—it’s my sincere conviction. And there’s plenty of evidence to back up my belief. From great-paying jobs to a family-friendly culture, a wide variety of measures help make …

The internet of things revolution

In the last 200 years, our world has transformed because of two major waves of innovation. The first began in the 18th century with the Industrial Revolution, which ushered in machines, factories, electricity, cars, and air travel. The second revolution was the emergence of the internet, whi…

Hanging up on robocalls

A few months ago, I received a call on my personal cell phone. Not recognizing the number, but answering after a few rings, I was asked by the “Social Security Administration” to provide my personal identification information at the “request of the government.” Strange. So, I did some resear…

Irregular Order

With July upon us, we are now more than halfway through the first year of the 116th Congress. So far 2019 has been marked by partisan divides which have stood in the way of results.

Nebraska’s winning streak

This March, Nebraska won its third consecutive Governor’s Cup. Each year, Site Selection magazine awards the trophy to the state with the most economic development projects per capita. Nebraska didn’t just win the Governor’s Cup this year—our state clobbered the competition! We had more new …

Taking care of our military

Over the years, sons and daughters of Nebraska have answered the call to serve. They are regular men and women, from every background and every walk of life, united by their desire to protect their homeland and the cause of freedom. Though they may be “regular” men and women, they are also e…