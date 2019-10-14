Last year, Armando Ortega’s 2002 Honda Civic collided with another vehicle in Arizona, causing the defective Takata airbag inflator in Ortega’s vehicle to explode.
The explosion blast shrapnel toward the 55-year-old’s face and neck, causing several serious injuries. Ortega was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.
Despite multiple deaths and millions of recalls, Ortega’s family said he was unaware of existing recalls. The family told local media outlets that the car was bought from someone else roughly three months before the crash.
It’s been a similar story since 2009, when Ashley Parham, an 18-year-old, was killed after her 2001 Honda Accord bumped into another vehicle in a parking lot in Oklahoma, causing her Takata airbag inflator to explode. She died at the scene of the accident as a result of metal shrapnel puncturing an artery in her neck.
Fourteen others have died and more than 200 people also have been hurt because of the inflators, which caused the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history involving as many as 70 million inflators to be recalled by the end of next year.
About 100 million inflators are to be recalled worldwide.
Look in your garage and odds are that your vehicles have been recalled because of the airbag inflator problem. More than 30 brands have been affected by airbag recalls on vehicles between the model years 2000 and 2016.
Yet years after the initial Takata airbag recall, countless vehicles are still being driven around the U.S. with defective airbags, including many on Nebraska roads.
A recent campaign has sparked a renewed push to ongoing efforts to reach more than 41 million vehicle owners in America who have been affected by the Takata airbag recall.
The goal? To continue to spread the word that a part inside the recalled airbags can explode, causing serious injury, or even death.
The process is easy, but many people never hear about recall notices. Thanks to sites like safeairbags.com and nhtsa.gov/recalls, it’s easy to check if your vehicle has been recalled, but too many people aren’t doing so. If you’re one of those drivers, do us all a favor so no one else gets injured or, heaven forbid, killed.