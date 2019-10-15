October is National Pork Month, a time to salute the pork producers and those involved in producing one of the cheapest and most readily available sources of protein around the world.
From pork chops on the grill to Sunday ham dinners to pulled pork sandwiches, it is one of the most delicious and easy to prepare meals for millions of Americans.
Like other farm commodities, the price that the farmer or producer receives for his live hogs is only a fraction of what it costs to buy pork in the grocery store.
Live hog prices have fluctuated this year, with occasional surges on news that the African swine fever in China could cause global shortages. Increased hog numbers have seemed to keep the available supply of pork well ahead of demand.
Nevertheless, we think demand would be even lower if not for a mandatory checkoff program that began in 1986. Congress created the Pork Checkoff as part of The Pork Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1985. Pork producers had requested the legislation so they could take advantage of having all producers and importers participate in a checkoff program designed to strengthen pork in the marketplace.
All U.S. pork producers and importers pay 40 cents per $100 of value when pigs are sold and when pigs or pork products are brought into the United States, according to the National Pork Board.
For example, a feeder pig producer is assessed when the pig is sold for the first time. If the animal is sold as a feeder pig a second time, there is no assessment. However, an assessment is collected on the sale of the pig when the animal is sold as a market hog. The same producer is never assessed twice for the same animal.
Nebraska, like other states, gets representation to decide how those dollars are spent. States are represented in proportion to their level of hog production. Each state is eligible to have at least two representatives, who are responsible for distribution of the dollars collected. Funds are used for promotion, research and education. No funds may be used for lobbying or to influence government policy.
Checkoff-funded promotions are designed to increase domestic pork sales through consumer, retail and food service outreach, according to the National Pork Board. Foreign promotions for U.S. pork funded by the Pork Checkoff have helped to move the U.S. from a net importer to a net exporter of pork.
Food editors, chefs, journalists and other food trend influencers receive pork industry information on a regular basis. Checkoff funds also make information about how pork fits into a healthy diet available to health professionals, registered dietitians, teachers and others.
We recognize that not all producers support the checkoff, including the argument that it disproportionately benefits packers. Nevertheless, marketing is crucial to successful business, including pork.
We believe the information supplied over the decades to newspapers and other media has resulted in countless stories that have presented the good news about pork and ultimately increased demand.
The dollars spent on advertising, research and education are all “gravy” on top of pork demand.