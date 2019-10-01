Who would have thought?

NDN logo

If we’re being honest with ourselves, how many would have predicted this kind of success and achievement — in a relatively short period of time — for the Norfolk Schools in Malawi?

Perhaps even Dr. Joe Mtika, the school’s founder, had some doubts after the effort’s rough beginning, but if he did, he didn’t let them deter him from persevering in pursuing his dream.

Thank goodness for that.

A recent Daily News story provided an uplifting update on where things stand with the school located in Blantyre, Malawi — Dr. Mtika’s home country.

The impressive list of achievements includes:

The school, which provides an American-type of education, graduated 22 students last spring as part of its third commencement.

This fall, the school has 84 students and seven teachers.

This fall, there are 19 students from Malawi at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, 17 of whom went through Norfolk Schools of Malawi, and three at Wayne State College, two of whom went through the school in Blantyre.

Surpassing all of that, however, is the breadth of support that has been offered for the school from many different sources.

Two 40-foot containers of donated materials recently were received in Malawi after being shipped by the Orphan Grain Train of Norfolk. The containers were filled with Mercy Meals, school supplies, humanitarian relief aid and a school van donated by Cornhusker of Auto of Norfolk.

In addition to the donations to the school, more than 15 churches and religious organizations there received food, Bibles, clothes, bicycles, beds, mattresses and hygiene kits.

The Norfolk Public Schools provided 100 desktop computers; the Wakefield school district chipped in with 20 laptops. Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Norfolk Catholic High School, Wayne State College and Northeast Community College all have been benefactors as well. The Northeast Foundation, for example, provided scholarships to allow two teachers from Malawi to come to Norfolk this past summer and receive training.

There are still challenges, of course, to be overcome, but the generosity of Norfolkans and area residents — and their compassion for those who face disadvantages — once again is in full display.

There’s a sense of pride in knowing that an American-type of education — like that students in Norfolk receive — will be provided to others.

As Dr. Mtika appreciatively said, “I thank God for the community of Norfolk.”

It’s a heartwarming, real-life example of care and concern for others — even if they’re thousands of miles away in a country most will never visit.

