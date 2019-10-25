When one's word isn't enough

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council focuses on economic development efforts. Because of that, at times information is shared and discussed that is not for public dissemination. The topic, for example, might be a potential land purchase for a construction site. Or an industry-specific issue.
As a result, the individuals who serve on the council are asked to sign a confidentiality agreement each year. In other words, what is discussed at a council meeting stays private. Violate that agreement and a person could be asked to no longer serve on the council.
It’s a low-key accountability system that has worked well for decades, basically relying on the integrity of the individuals involved.
But in some circumstances, something more formal may be needed. That’s what some members of the Bellevue City Council have been contemplating.
One proposal says that any dissemination of information from a confidential or executive session — that is allowed by law under certain circumstances — by an elected official could result in an “allegation of misconduct.” An accompanying proposal, which specifically addresses misconduct, states that a finding of such misconduct could result in that official’s removal from office.
Obviously, there are some teeth to those ideas.
The proposals were drafted to give the City of Bellevue recourse in the event that a council member acts inappropriately or leaks information that wasn’t meant for public consumption. Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator, said the city won’t be quick to remove someone from office; punishments for misconduct or leaking could also result in fines or reprimands.
“If you’re held to a standard, chances are you won’t dip below that standard if you know there’s some type of accountability behind it,” Mr. Ristow said.
We believe in open government dealings. We believe the public has the right to know what their elected and appointed officials are doing on their behalf. But there is a place for closed sessions when sensitive information needs to be discussed. As Paul Kratz, Omaha’s city attorney said in regard to the Bellevue proposals, “Not everything can be done with the public looking over the shoulder of the administration.”
One might hope that there would be no need for proposals such as those in Bellevue that have disciplinary actions attached to them. One would hope a person’s word would be sufficient.
But in this day and age, sometime that isn’t enough. That’s why Bellevue — and a few other communities before it — have decided more formal procedures are needed to preserve proprietary information and honor confidentiality. It’s a sad sign of the times, but it’s the world we live in.