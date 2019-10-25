When one's word isn't enough

NDN logo

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council focuses on economic development efforts. Because of that, at times information is shared and discussed that is not for public dissemination. The topic, for example, might be a potential land purchase for a construction site. Or an industry-specific issue.

As a result, the individuals who serve on the council are asked to sign a confidentiality agreement each year. In other words, what is discussed at a council meeting stays private. Violate that agreement and a person could be asked to no longer serve on the council.

It’s a low-key accountability system that has worked well for decades, basically relying on the integrity of the individuals involved.

But in some circumstances, something more formal may be needed. That’s what some members of the Bellevue City Council have been contemplating.

One proposal says that any dissemination of information from a confidential or executive session — that is allowed by law under certain circumstances — by an elected official could result in an “allegation of misconduct.” An accompanying proposal, which specifically addresses misconduct, states that a finding of such misconduct could result in that official’s removal from office.

Obviously, there are some teeth to those ideas.

The proposals were drafted to give the City of Bellevue recourse in the event that a council member acts inappropriately or leaks information that wasn’t meant for public consumption. Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator, said the city won’t be quick to remove someone from office; punishments for misconduct or leaking could also result in fines or reprimands.

“If you’re held to a standard, chances are you won’t dip below that standard if you know there’s some type of accountability behind it,” Mr. Ristow said.

We believe in open government dealings. We believe the public has the right to know what their elected and appointed officials are doing on their behalf. But there is a place for closed sessions when sensitive information needs to be discussed. As Paul Kratz, Omaha’s city attorney said in regard to the Bellevue proposals, “Not everything can be done with the public looking over the shoulder of the administration.”

One might hope that there would be no need for proposals such as those in Bellevue that have disciplinary actions attached to them. One would hope a person’s word would be sufficient.

But in this day and age, sometime that isn’t enough. That’s why Bellevue — and a few other communities before it — have decided more formal procedures are needed to preserve proprietary information and honor confidentiality. It’s a sad sign of the times, but it’s the world we live in.

Tags

In other news

Are we going to be OK?

Are we going to be OK?

WASHINGTON — As Russian troops swiftly moved into U.S. bases, ordered abandoned by Donald Trump, while Turkish soldiers murdered our old allies, the Kurds, we were left asking, yet again, what hold Vladimir Putin has over the president.

See ya, Republican Party

See ya, Republican Party

With so much happening in the world, you probably don’t want to read about my own personal dark night of the soul.

When one's word isn't enough

When one's word isn't enough

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council focuses on economic development efforts. Because of that, at times information is shared and discussed that is not for public dissemination. The topic, for example, might be a potential land purchase for a construction site. Or an industr…

All hate is wrong — Lois Keck

CROFTON — In the Thursday, Oct. 3, edition of the Daily News, there was an article, “Kindness Prevails,” referencing Dr. Ferial Pearson and her presentation of her “Secret Kindness Agents.” In it, she impresses concerns about “hate crimes” against Muslims. How about “hate crimes” against Chr…

Innovative leaders list laughable

Innovative leaders list laughable

When you think of the word “creativity,” do you associate it primarily with women or with men? Do you shout out “Sistine Chapel” or “quilts?”

Trump still not as bad as Democrats

Trump still not as bad as Democrats

President Donald Trump, surrounded by political enemies constructing an underhanded, dishonest impeachment, pretty much told the nation that he did not belong in the White House when he decided to yank our troops out of Syria.