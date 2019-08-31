Vaping causes health scares

Nebraska Legislature

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature took a step to address what has become a growing problem — vaping addiction among young people.

Nebraska has raised the age for people to purchase tobacco, including vaping products, from 18 to 19.

We hope Nebraska will join ranks with 17 other states that have raised the age for all tobacco products to 21.

Vaping is designed to deliver nicotine, flavorings and other additives to the user through an inhaled vapor. Originally when the product came out, it often was portrayed as a way for cigarette smokers to get off their nicotine addiction and kick the smoking habit.

Now it seems to be the next tobacco addictive product that is harming a new generation. Many e-cigarette pods are sold in fruity flavors that mainly attract teens and young adults.

The Associated Press reported this month that as many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.

Dr. Melodi Pirzada, a pediatric lung specialist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, said she’s seen two cases this summer — one of them an athletic 18-year-old who almost died.

“We’re all baffled,” Pirzada said. The only common factor was they had been vaping, she said.

Wisconsin health officials said they’ve seen 15 confirmed cases, with another 15 illnesses under investigation.

Anyone who is on social media has probably seen young people showing photos or videos of themselves vaping. Another common scene is a carload of teenagers vaping at a traffic light, when all of a sudden a cloud of fog rises quickly and then vanishes out side windows.

Now is the time for states to take a more pro-active approach and raise the age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. Raising the age to 21 takes away the connection between 18-year-olds and high school students.

Raising the age to 19 is a good start, but we believe it still enables high school students to obtain it. That includes students who are 15 and younger. As anyone who has been addicted to tobacco knows, quitting is extremely difficult.

That’s especially true for people who became addicted to nicotine before they were finished with high school and were old enough to know what was happening.

Tags

In other news

Vaping causes health scares

Vaping causes health scares

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature took a step to address what has become a growing problem — vaping addiction among young people.

Best words can be our best weapons

Best words can be our best weapons

There was a time when we amused each other by sharing the latest blurtations from our new national punchline. Like that December 2015 day in Hilton Head, S.C., when Donald Trump boasted to his campaign audience:

Poll: Next generation 'lost'

Poll: Next generation 'lost'

There are people in every generation who believe the generation following theirs is either going to the dogs or will ruin the country.

Shut down puppy mills — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — According to The Horrible Hundred 2018, easily accessed on the internet, Missouri has the largest number of puppy mills in the report for the sixth year in a row (23), followed by Ohio (13), Iowa (10), Pennsylvania (9), Kansas and Wisconsin (8), and Nebraska and New York (6). Approx…

Rep. Omar's past examined

Rep. Omar's past examined

“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and let them see the evil doings of Israel,” tweeted Ilhan Omar some seven years ago to a relatively small audience. Then, last year, she was elected to Congress.

G-7 summit morphs into G-6-plus one

G-7 summit morphs into G-6-plus one

At last weekend’s meeting of the G-7 group of industrialized nations in France, President Donald Trump performed like a bull who carries his own china shop with him.

High expectations for state — Jim Vokal

OMAHA — On the first week of Husker football, the context of that question would seem to be all about the performance of the Scott Frost program. But it works just as well for our state.

Over 50 years, fund drive has grown

Over 50 years, fund drive has grown

It’s that time of year for Norfolk businesses, employees and others to consider supporting the Norfolk Area United Way campaign. Here’s a strong encouragement that they do so — just like so many have generously done in the past.