Vaping causes health scares

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature took a step to address what has become a growing problem — vaping addiction among young people.
Nebraska has raised the age for people to purchase tobacco, including vaping products, from 18 to 19.
We hope Nebraska will join ranks with 17 other states that have raised the age for all tobacco products to 21.
Vaping is designed to deliver nicotine, flavorings and other additives to the user through an inhaled vapor. Originally when the product came out, it often was portrayed as a way for cigarette smokers to get off their nicotine addiction and kick the smoking habit.
Now it seems to be the next tobacco addictive product that is harming a new generation. Many e-cigarette pods are sold in fruity flavors that mainly attract teens and young adults.
The Associated Press reported this month that as many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.
Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.
Dr. Melodi Pirzada, a pediatric lung specialist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, said she’s seen two cases this summer — one of them an athletic 18-year-old who almost died.
“We’re all baffled,” Pirzada said. The only common factor was they had been vaping, she said.
Wisconsin health officials said they’ve seen 15 confirmed cases, with another 15 illnesses under investigation.
Anyone who is on social media has probably seen young people showing photos or videos of themselves vaping. Another common scene is a carload of teenagers vaping at a traffic light, when all of a sudden a cloud of fog rises quickly and then vanishes out side windows.
Now is the time for states to take a more pro-active approach and raise the age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. Raising the age to 21 takes away the connection between 18-year-olds and high school students.
Raising the age to 19 is a good start, but we believe it still enables high school students to obtain it. That includes students who are 15 and younger. As anyone who has been addicted to tobacco knows, quitting is extremely difficult.
That’s especially true for people who became addicted to nicotine before they were finished with high school and were old enough to know what was happening.