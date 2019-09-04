Call this a win for the residents of Youngstown, Ohio.
Faced with the loss of its newspaper, the community will remain informed thanks to an unusual deal that appears to save the essence of a hometown newspaper.
The manufacturing hub, once home to more than 170,000 people, has seen its population dwindle to 65,000, and the newspaper suffered as a result.
Owners Betty Jagnow and her son, Mark Brown, announced June 29 that The Vindicator would cease publication because of financial losses.
But when readers picked up this past Sunday’s edition of The Vindicator, the newspaper was emblazoned with its familiar masthead, but it wasn’t the Vindicator that has published news from Youngstown, Mahoning County and beyond for the past 150 years.
The paper was published and produced by The Tribune Chronicle in neighboring Trumbull County as part of a deal finalized last month by the Ogden Newspapers chain to buy the name, subscriber list and news website from the family-owned “Vindy” in Youngstown, where the presses went silent early Saturday.
The new deal means current Vindicator customers will continue receiving the paper and can renew subscriptions when they expire.
“We think we’re going to provide a very reasonable replacement for The Vindicator,” Tribune Chronicle publisher Charles Jarvis told The Associated Press. “We’re not replacing a 150-year-old newspaper. We’re stepping up to replace part of the void that’s left behind.”
Jarvis said the deal with The Vindicator is unique in that it is purchasing just the name and subscriber list, not the entire operation.
For Brown, “it’s a bittersweet moment because you feel like your family has been in the business for 132 years, that you’re selling your identity. But it’s the best thing for the community, our carriers and our subscribers.”
The Tribune Chronicle will be adding full-time news and sports reporters to cover Mahoning County but wouldn’t say how many or whether any of the new hires will come from The Vindicator, Jarvis said.
But it’s not all good news. While Brown said he has heard that a few members of The Vindicator news staff have been offered positions at The Tribune Chronicle, most of the newspaper’s 144 employees lost their jobs last week.
As has been stated before in this paper, now more than ever, local journalism matters, especially trusted, comprehensive, timely journalism that is committed to strong community advocacy. For the sake of the citizens of Youngstown, we hope that continues to be the case there.