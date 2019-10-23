Just last month, we offered praise — mixed with some concern — in regard to President Donald Trump and his administration on efforts to support the ethanol industry and level the playing field with the oil and gas interests.
The same kind of mixed message remains in play today.
On the positive side, the White House has lifted seasonal sale restriction on what’s known as E15 gasoline, which has a higher percentage of ethanol than the more common E10 fuel. The administration also has been working on ways to minimize the exemptions and waivers granted to oil refineries regarding the federal requirements on biofuel-blending totals.
But that came amid news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently granted biofuel exemptions to 31 refineries across the nation.
On Oct. 15, the Trump administration announced the steps it seeks to take to ensure biofuel quotas are not undermined by the exemptions to oil refineries.
The plan is for the EPA to change the way it sets annual percentages that spell out how much renewable fuel refiners must blend into gasoline and diesel. Overall, that’s positive.
But the number of exemptions would be projected based on the most recent three years’ practice — and then use that to adjust its calculations.
And that hasn’t gone over well with U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine.
Although she’s been pleased with much of what the Trump administration has done in regard to ethanol, “I am disappointed in how the agency (EPA) is proposed to address the three-year rolling average to ensure a net 15 billion gallons is blended into our fuel supply. This is different than what we expected based on our previous conversations with the administration.”
Because so many exemptions have been generously granted in recent years, a three-year average could very well minimize the positive impact that the ethanol industry — and corn growers across the nation — have been working diligently toward.
The EPA is choosing to not change proposed renewable fuel targets for 2020 and 2021. Rather, the new proposed rule would adjust the way it sets annual percentage requirements, which are used to calculate how many gallons of renewable fuel individual refiners and importers must blend.
Sen. Fischer is encouraging Nebraskans and others to share their comments and concerns with the EPA during the current public comment period on the EPA’s new proposed rule.
In that way, the Trump administration may hear from Nebraskans on the need for a clear direction and message in regard to ethanol rather than the mixed signals that have been offered in the past.