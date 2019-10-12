While it’s not the big fish that Nebraska farmers were hoping to reel in, a limited trade agreement between the United States and Japan is better than nothing.
Under the deal, Japan will lower or reduce tariffs on some $7.2 billion of American-grown farming products, including beef and pork.
The accords on agriculture and digital trade cover about $55 billion worth of commerce between the world’s largest- and third-biggest economies, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said alongside President Donald Trump.
The accord is a “game changer for our farmers” and ranchers, Trump said at the event.
And it also doesn’t hurt that the deal comes on the heels of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ September foreign trade mission to Japan, which is Nebraska’s largest export market for beef, pork, eggs and wheat. Ricketts said he also encouraged Japanese businesses to invest in the state.
Under these trade agreements, Japan will eliminate or lower tariffs on American beef, pork, wheat, ethanol and more, as well as expand digital trade between the two countries, according to Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
“By securing reduced tariffs on a variety of exports like beef, pork and ethanol,” Fischer said, “this agreement expands markets for Nebraska’s great ag products. I appreciate the administration’s hard work on this deal and look forward to continuing to work with the president toward additional trade agreements.”
It’s our hope that those “additional trade agreements” include the aforementioned big fish that is China, which continues to be evasive. Also, Congress has yet to approve a North American trade deal negotiated last year with Canada and Mexico by Trump’s trade team.
“The U.S. has made very clear to China what sort of changes they need to make,” Stephen Vaughn, former general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative under Trump, told The Associated Press. “Our president is prepared to make a deal. But it’s got to be a deal that makes sense to us.”
So let’s make a deal, but we wholeheartedly agree that a long wait for “a deal that makes sense to us” trumps a short wait where unnecesary concessions are made.