Success with tourism in Madison County translates into a better quality-of-life for residents, too.
When thousands of people show up each year at the Madison County Fair, it speaks to the importance of tourism.
So, too, when a softball tournament, a 10-kilometer race or a free concert at Skyview Park in Norfolk draws visitors from across the region.
The hotel rooms that are filled up; the restaurants that are brimming with people; the gas stations that sell gallon after gallon of fuel — those are the tangible results of the importance of tourism.
Advocates in the state frequently like to tout the fact that tourism is the state’s third largest industry behind agriculture and manufacturing. But no matter how many times those words are repeated, it still seems like some don’t fully appreciate the importance and impact tourism has.
That’s why we like that the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau and its director, Traci Jeffrey, keep making that argument via numbers and dollars that can’t help but impress.
Consider, for example:
— Average daily spending of visitors in Madison County is $165 for an overnight visitor and $94 for a day visitor.
— In 2018, 292,000 visitors spent $46.6 million as part of their tourism-related activities. Notably, those two figures are up 4.5 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, over 2017 totals.
— $4.6 million was generated in tax revenues because of tourism activity last year via state and local tax receipts.
— Visitors to Madison County helped sustain 670 jobs in the county, which is up 6.3 percent over 2017.
— That last statistic, however, only tells part of the story, from our perspective. That’s how tourism isn’t just about visitors to an area, but also about improving the quality of life for residents.
— An economic development emphasis in Madison County and elsewhere in 2019 is attracting and retaining younger individuals and families. Good-paying jobs and careers, as well as affordable, quality housing, are key to those efforts.
But so are quality-of-life factors. Millennials and others seek a well-rounded life. They seek out and will take advantage of tourism-related activities, such as concerts, plays, restaurants, parks, hiking and biking trails and more.
That’s the winning combination — good jobs, affordable housing and fun things to do and see. Fall short in any of those three areas, and it’s more of an uphill challenge to be successful with recruitment and retention efforts.
So, the next time the information is shared about how important tourism is to Madison County or other parts of the state, pay attention. It’s not just true, it’s vitally important.