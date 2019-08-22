Music is powerful.
Anyone recently picking up a newspaper or magazine or watching TV or listening to the radio was probably reminded of this with stories about the observance of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Looking back at the event that featured some of the biggest names of folk and rock music — even today — it is almost unbelievable how calm it was.
Nobody could have imagined how massive it became. Some 500,000 people from all over the United States were estimated to have attended the event near Bethel, New York, in late August 1969.
The three-day event is historically significant because of how massive it became and peaceful it remained, despite the challenging political times.
Nevertheless, time seems to have erased some of the negative aspects. Even though it was much more peaceful than previous music festivals of the 60s and much less commercial than ones that followed, it certainly had the potential to be dangerous.
There was hardly any security or police presence.
There was standstill traffic before, during and afterward. People parked on a state highway.
Drug use was rampant. Nobody knows for sure how many overdoses there were, but medical help was in short supply. Medical doctors who volunteered their services were brought in by helicopters.
People who had tickets didn't get in. Those with no tickets but who arrived early either crashed the gates or walked over fences that in some places weren’t even finished being put up.
Most bands and performers couldn’t get in and had to be brought in by helicopter. Roger Daltrey of The Who called Woodstock the “worst gig” The Who ever played.
The temporary out houses were filthy and in short supply. Many of those who were there advised users to “put a cigarette in your mouth and keep it there” while inside.
Food ran out almost right away. Neighbors and residents of nearby communities donated food from their own cupboards. Much of it had to be flown in, with festival-goers making meals where everyone stood in line and greatly appreciated anything to eat.
Thunderstorms came on the Sunday afternoon of the festival, stopping the concert for several hours. Luckily, nobody was injured by lightening or electrocuted on the stage during the gusty winds and downpour. The rain left mud everywhere and thousands of concert-goers slid down the hill and were caked in mud.
Unfortunately, many of Max Yasgur’s fields were ruined. The amount of trash left over was enormous and took days to clean up, although many concert-goers volunteered to help.
While the passage of 50 years seems to have erased some of the most negative memories, the festival was a testament that music is powerful.