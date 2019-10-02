Something special about fall ball

Sports have become big business. Anyone who might have needed a reminder got one last week when the University of Nebraska announced a privately funded $155 million facility, which includes academic and nutritional programs for all Cornhusker athletes.
The hope is that it can help keep up with other Big 10 programs, especially in attracting football recruits.
But these thoughts are not about the merits of such a facility. Instead, they are about another sport, baseball, which also provides countless hours of entertainment and pride for fans.
After investing much of spring and a whole summer following the game, fans whose teams have qualified for the playoffs get a chance to dream of that elusive World Series championship.
That’s especially true for fans of the Minnesota Twins, who had not won a division title since 2010 and haven’t won a World Series since 1991. Those nostalgic memories for older Twins’ fans blur all the troubles going on in the world right now. Sure, impeachment and the latest national media reports on President Trump will take place, but baseball provides a brief escape.
The Twins are a small market team, and their fans have had to endure a few last place seasons before their recent success.
But beyond the Twins, baseball is unlike other sports. It is relaxing. Its origins go back to an earlier, slower-paced world. It also transcends cultures, with millions of fans in other countries following athletes who are playing the game at the highest level.
The game also attracts various generations like few can. It’s a sport that seems to be made for radio. While watching a game on TV or in person is great, listening to baseball — especially the playoffs during harvest — provides a great way for farmers and others doing manual labor — to put their minds on another subject.
That’s because baseball doesn’t demand all your attention. Sure, there are students of the game who pay attention to the type of pitch the pitcher throws a pull hitter with runners on and a 3-0 count nursing a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but to the casual fan, there’s enough action to be entertaining and still carry on a casual conversation with friends and family.
And with the Daily News editorial board featuring two longtime Twins fans who regularly attend games and follow them in the newspaper, on TV and radio, the playoffs provide a little slice of heaven.
It all begins Friday when the Twins travel to New York to play the Yankees, who might be their most despised foe.
Let’s go Twins. Make 2019 one to remember.