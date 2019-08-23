A recent survey of voters indicates many aren’t happy with the results of a Democratic-controlled House.
“Are you satisfied or not satisfied with what the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives has done so far?”
That was the neutral question the Winston Group — a public opinion and polling firm — asked registered voters recently. The goal was to get a handle on just how the new Democrat-led house is doing.
The survey found 51% of voters said they were not satisfied with the Democrats, while only 34 percent — roughly the Democratic base — said they were satisfied. Not good news for Democrats.
The breakdown of the vote is more revealing. Not surprisingly, Republicans weren’t happy with the Democrat-controlled House, with 19% satisfied and 72% not satisfied. But 26% of Democrats also were unhappy with what their party has done to date.
As David Winston, the president of the Winston Group, recently wrote, “Democrats seem to be experiencing the same curse that plagued the Republican majorities of the past decade — a significant portion of their party base has greater expectations than their leadership can deliver. For Republicans, it was the failure to get rid of Obamacare.
For Democrats, it is the failure to get rid of Donald Trump or pass ‘Medicare for All.’ ”
Adding to that is the dissatisfaction of independents with the Democratic House majority. Fifty-nine percent of independent voters said they weren’t satisfied.
And the critical suburban women’s vote? Only 36% of suburban women said they were satisfied with the Democrats’ first six months, while 43% said they weren’t.
These weak numbers should set off alarm bells not just for House Democrats but senatorial and presidential candidates as well.
The ability to manage expectations is one of the most important attributes of any political leader. With the pro-impeachment hounds nipping at her heels almost daily, dominating the media coverage, Nancy Pelosi is forced to operate and legislate in an almost constant state of insurgency — not unlike the environment John Boehner and Paul Ryan faced. But voters aren’t in the market for excuses when it comes to promises made and kept.
Obviously, one survey doesn’t provide all the answers, but it can give us a read on the political state of play and where the electorate is at. Most voters are a long way from making up their minds on how they’ll vote 18 months from now, and when they do, they won’t be voting in a vacuum.
After all, if you’re not satisfied with a product, how likely are you to buy it again?