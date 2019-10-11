Surveying and other design work is underway on the Highway 275 expansion to four lanes between Wisner and the Stanton spur.
Recently, some design work and other details were shared on the $63 million project during an open house in Wisner. Like other segments of the Norfolk to Omaha expansion of the highway, construction of the proposed project is based on the availability of funding.
That’s one of the reasons why the project, originally proposed in 1989, is only a little more than half-way completed. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has applied for additional federal funding through a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant.
Perhaps there is reason for optimism that funds might be found sooner rather than later. Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the creation of a major new initiative to support transportation needs in rural America.
The initiative, known as the Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success (ROUTES) Initiative, will analyze the Department’s discretionary funding and financing opportunities to ensure nationwide outcomes for rural communities’ transportation infrastructure.
The secretary made the announcement during the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) in St. Louis.
“Rural America, which has a disproportionately high rate of fatalities and is historically neglected, needs to have its transportation needs addressed,” Chao said.
Rural communities and their transportation networks have been instrumental in building and supplying urban areas throughout our nation’s history, carrying people from city-to-city and carrying freight from bedrock American industries such as agriculture, mining, forestry and manufacturing.
Yet rural transportation infrastructure has significant challenges. Over 70 percent of America’s road miles are in rural areas.
Chao noted that one-fifth of Americans live in rural areas. Rural America’s traffic fatalities are disproportionately high, totaling 46 percent of fatalities in 2018. Further, of the nation’s bridges that are posted for weight limits, 90 percent are in rural areas.
The new ROUTES Initiative will address these challenges by assisting rural stakeholders in understanding how to access DOT grants and financing products, and developing data-driven approaches to better assess needs and benefits of rural transportation projects. Secretary Chao also said the formation of a rural transportation infrastructure council, the ROUTES Council, to lead the way on this initiative.
We strongly support the ROUTES Initiative, not only for the nation’s economy, but because rural transportation networks are critically important for domestic production and export of agriculture and other commodities, as well as the quality of life for all Americans.
There has been a push in Northeast Nebraska to get the project finished for decades. With a new acknowledgment of the importance of rural highways by the federal government, it might finally be possible to get the Highway 275 expansion completed.