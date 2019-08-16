A first-of-its-kind program is allowing Seattle voters to give candidates taxpayer money to fuel their campaigns.

Officials mail each voter four $25 “Democracy Vouchers” that they can give to city council or city attorney candidates, split among different candidates or choose not to donate. Voucher money not used by voters remains in city coffers.

Now entering its second election, the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission has budgeted $4.2 million in Democracy Voucher funding for candidates in 2019. Candidates took in $1.1 million during the program’s first round in the 2017 cycle.

Seattle’s voter voucher-based campaign financing program is drawing national attention. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York and presidential contender, has proposed duplicating it at the federal level.

Gillibrand has said a federal campaign financing system modeled on the Seattle program could distribute $200 per voter in what she called “Democracy Dollars” so voters could individually finance presidential and congressional races.

In Seattle, statistics show that the popularity of the program is on the rise, with candidates receiving about 61,000 vouchers worth $1.5 million through May, ahead of the November general election. That’s up from 13,841 vouchers totaling $346,000 over the same period in 2017.

That’s a fairly significant year-to-year hike, so the question is this: where would it end? What happens in another two years? Plus, the 2017 program cost about $1 million in administrative costs alone, before a single voucher was even turned in.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian-leaning group, has sued to halt the program on behalf of two Seattle residents, saying the program is funded by a special property tax. The lawsuit calls it a violation of taxpayers’ rights to use the money to fund candidates they may not support.

Seattle officials should be applauded for thinking outside the box. We’re all for having more candidates on the ballot, which can encourage more people to vote. While on a local level, a program such as this has its merits, within reason, the government — especially the federal government — should steer clear of such handouts.

There are better ways to use this money. And here in Northeast Nebraska, we’d rather have tax money going toward something more tangible, such as fixing roads and bridges.

