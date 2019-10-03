We suspect we weren’t the only ones who were surprised — and concerned — with the accident-related statistics offered recently at an open house to share information about the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.
Steve Wolf of JEO Consulting Group — the contractor hired to design the project — pointed out that Benjamin Avenue has a crash rate of 7.39 accidents per million miles traveled. While that may not sound so bad, the fact is that it’s more than double the state average of three crashes per million miles traveled.
“That is a very serious issue that has to be fixed,” Mr. Wolf said.
We couldn’t agree more. And that’s why safety should be kept foremost in mind in the months ahead as Norfolkans continue to evaluate the plans for Benjamin Avenue.
Think about it. Those who travel Benjamin Avenue regularly — especially as the work and school day begins and then again in the afternoon hours — can attest to what can be a perilous trip along one of Norfolk’s main east-west thoroughfares.
There’s the Norfolk Middle School and the parents and children who need to access it. Next door to the west is the Norfolk Family YMCA, more popular than ever since the opening of its $11 million addition. There’s Northeast Community College and its student population farther east.
Plus, restaurants, service businesses, Embrace Park, banks, residential housing and more — all along Benjamin Avenue with a major intersection, at an angle no less, with Riverside Boulevard.
“One of the biggest reasons for accidents is a lack of appropriate turning lanes off of the street and too many access points along the street,” Mr. Wolf said.
What’s being proposed at this stage are the construction of two roundabouts to help with traffic flow instead of having it stack up at traffic lights. There’s also the addition of a turn lane for five lanes of traffic to help with safety concerns.
City of Norfolk officials already have spent considerable time involving property owners along the route to try to come up with the basis for a workable solution. But they stress that much more input is desired and changes can be made. There is concern, for example, of whether the current proposal adequately provides a solution for those motorists trying to turn west onto Benjamin Avenue as they exit the YMCA.
The reconstruction project, which will stretch from First to 13th streets, is a priority among Norfolkans – and city officials. But it’s a complex project, which may be why it’s not been addressed sooner: There are just so many access points and considerations to factor in.
The project, which will cost an estimated $10 million, will continue with the preliminary design phase through early next year, with the final design decided next year and construction to begin in 2021. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.
So, take a deep breath. Take a close look at what’s being proposed. Attend future open houses. Share your thoughts and concerns with city staff and elected officials. This is such an important project that it needs to be done correctly, and the best way to accomplish that is not through knee-jerk reactions.