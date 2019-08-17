For those who would like to see Republicans — notably President Donald Trump — have as much success as possible in the 2020 elections, it’s tempting to be encouraged by the fact that more than 20 Democrats have declared themselves presidential candidates.
Why encouraging? Because the reality of politics today is that many, if not all, of them will spend a great deal of time trying to weaken the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden, the current front-runner among Democratic candidates.
Mr. Biden’s chief asset is that he can appeal to the working-class whites who live in the industrial states like Michigan and Pennsylvania that narrowly handed Trump the 2016 presidential election. That’s because he is respectful of their cultural conservatism — even if he doesn’t share it — and is generally a throwback to an older Democratic politics.
Many on the left, however, are angry at the status quo and want a Democratic nominee who shares their anger. They also want an unapologetic defense of abortion rights, even in later stages of pregnancy, rather than outreach to blue-collar Catholics in the Rust Belt.
They see climate change and gun violence as existential crises to be confronted head-on. And if it was up to these liberals, Mr. Trump won’t even be on the ballot come 2020, because he will already have been impeached.
W. James Antle III, editor of American Conservative magazine, recently wrote that “Democrats know they can run to the left of Bill Clinton and win. Barack Obama proved it. What is less certain is how far to the left of Obama can get they go and still win.”
That is the key question as numerous of the other Democratic candidates are touting socialism — in the form of Medicare for All or free college tuition — that is definitely far to the left of many voters. Some also would abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement; liberalize immigration laws and support some sort of version of the Green New Deal.
As a result, some Democrats won’t vote, others will go third-party and a few in the right places might even pull the lever for Trump’s re-election.
Many so-called progressives are adamant in their belief that the country is ready to elect a president to the left of Mr. Obama. Their intransigence could ultimately prove to be a huge asset for Donald Trump.