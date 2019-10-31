As reported recently, Nebraska will get an extra $266 million in tax revenue for the state budget between now and June 2021.
Based on the new estimates, there’s hope that could give state senators some wiggle room to pay for state government services and cut property taxes.
Members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board cited strong economic growth in the state’s biggest cities as they approved the new projections, even as some voiced concerns about rural areas.
Overall, “we’re in pretty darn good shape” with the state budget, said Tom Bergquist, director of the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Office.
The new forecast sets the stage for a new debate over how to use the money after several tight budget years that prompted lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts to curb state spending growth.
Under state law, about $161 million of the new incoming money will flow automatically into the state’s cash reserve fund, which is designed for emergencies and one-time expenses. That will leave lawmakers and Ricketts with about $102 million in leftover money at their disposal in next year’s session, after accounting adjustments.
We know there are a lot of ideas on what the state should do with the extra funds. Probably the idea that is getting the most attention is property tax relief.
It has been an issue — at least among rural areas — for decades.
That’s why we are pleased to hear that Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, said the extra revenue needs to be used to reduce local property taxes.
She said the extra money puts lawmakers in a good position to address the issue in the new legislative session that begins Jan. 8. In a statement, Ricketts said the extra revenue “will allow property tax relief to move full steam ahead during the upcoming legislative session.”
To pass a significant tax reform bill, it would take support from 33 of the 49 senators. With that number, the bill would be safe from a filibuster and could override a governor’s veto — just in case the governor doesn’t like it.
Here’s hoping that the funds could finally get some major property tax reforms in place.
By now, most people have read about a ballot initiative that would enact a state constitutional amendment to give taxpayers a 35% income tax rebate annually.
Signatures are being collected for the “35% solution,” which would cost the state more than $1 billion annually and would fundamentally change the state’s finances.
We believe many voters may look past that to send a message to the state’s lawmakers. We hope that isn’t necessary.