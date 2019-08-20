National News 1

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its military intervention in eastern Ukraine in 2014, relations between the United States and Russia have become frosty. A plethora of sanctions have been imposed including export restrictions, visa bans and asset freezes.

In addition, President Donald Trump has put pressure on European allies to terminate construction of a natural gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2 that would transport large quantities of Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to a terminal in northern Germany. At present, close to half of Western Europe’s gas is supplied by Russia while eastern European countries are 75 percent dependent on Russian gas.

The administration rightly views growing European dependence on Russian gas as a strategic risk, but the European Union disagrees and construction of the pipeline is proceeding.

Now legislation has been introduced in Congress that would punish companies involved in construction of Nord Stream 2. The “Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019” would impose sanctions on any entity involved in providing pipe-laying services for Nord Stream or any other Russian export pipeline. Targeted companies would be unable to secure credit from American financial institutions and denied access to their property in the United States while corporate officers could be ineligible to receive visas to enter the country.

But maybe there’s a better approach.

That’s the perspective of Bernard Weinstein, associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute, who suggests that promoting American liquefied natural gas (LNG) may be a more effective strategy than fighting Nord Stream.

Last winter, U.S. companies already shipped 48 cargoes of LNG to Europe. Several European utilities have signed long-term agreements with U.S. producers.

Although Mr. Trump has pressured Europe to buy American gas for security reasons, market forces have been the biggest factor driving the fivefold increase in sales over the past year.

Technological developments, in particular the “shale revolution,” have made the United States the world’s No. 1 natural gas producer and third-largest exporter of LNG. By the end of 2021, because of new and planned investments in liquefaction facilities and terminals, LNG export capacity in the U.S. will triple to more than 10 billion cubic feet per day, making us the world’s No. 1 exporter. As a result, the prospects for selling U.S. gas to Europe have never been brighter.

Importing more American gas will also be a plus for European consumers and industries. Because U.S. gas is so cheap to produce, even adding in the costs of liquefaction and transportation, American LNG can compete in Europe with pipeline gas from Russia.

Promoting LNG might just turn out to be a better approach than imposing new sanctions.

Tags

In other news

It takes some courage to fall asleep

It takes some courage to fall asleep

Were you the child who headed into nighttime scared of being left unprotected in the dark? Or did you pretend to fall asleep right away so that you could be by yourself, reading with a flashlight under the covers?

Worthwhile inconvenience — George Hayes

NORFOLK — The closing of Norfolk Avenue for the construction of the skywalk at Faith Regional is a real inconvenience, but I think it will be worth it once finished.

Ballparks are beauty of America

Ballparks are beauty of America

We live in an era of public ugliness, of architects who deliberately make their forms unsightly and inhuman, and of public art installations that are invariably ridiculous.

Hungary's sound immigration policy

Hungary's sound immigration policy

Two summers ago on a visit to Budapest, I asked the spokesman for the Hungarian government about the growing problem of migrants coming into Europe. He told me Hungary doesn't have a migrant problem because they don't have welfare programs. So, he said, migrants continue their travels to oth…

A budget crisis

A budget crisis

We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Last year, federal revenue was at a near record high, yet our debt continued to increase. Despite attempts to restore fiscal order, this trend has been ongoing for years.