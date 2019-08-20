Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its military intervention in eastern Ukraine in 2014, relations between the United States and Russia have become frosty. A plethora of sanctions have been imposed including export restrictions, visa bans and asset freezes.
In addition, President Donald Trump has put pressure on European allies to terminate construction of a natural gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2 that would transport large quantities of Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to a terminal in northern Germany. At present, close to half of Western Europe’s gas is supplied by Russia while eastern European countries are 75 percent dependent on Russian gas.
The administration rightly views growing European dependence on Russian gas as a strategic risk, but the European Union disagrees and construction of the pipeline is proceeding.
Now legislation has been introduced in Congress that would punish companies involved in construction of Nord Stream 2. The “Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019” would impose sanctions on any entity involved in providing pipe-laying services for Nord Stream or any other Russian export pipeline. Targeted companies would be unable to secure credit from American financial institutions and denied access to their property in the United States while corporate officers could be ineligible to receive visas to enter the country.
But maybe there’s a better approach.
That’s the perspective of Bernard Weinstein, associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute, who suggests that promoting American liquefied natural gas (LNG) may be a more effective strategy than fighting Nord Stream.
Last winter, U.S. companies already shipped 48 cargoes of LNG to Europe. Several European utilities have signed long-term agreements with U.S. producers.
Although Mr. Trump has pressured Europe to buy American gas for security reasons, market forces have been the biggest factor driving the fivefold increase in sales over the past year.
Technological developments, in particular the “shale revolution,” have made the United States the world’s No. 1 natural gas producer and third-largest exporter of LNG. By the end of 2021, because of new and planned investments in liquefaction facilities and terminals, LNG export capacity in the U.S. will triple to more than 10 billion cubic feet per day, making us the world’s No. 1 exporter. As a result, the prospects for selling U.S. gas to Europe have never been brighter.
Importing more American gas will also be a plus for European consumers and industries. Because U.S. gas is so cheap to produce, even adding in the costs of liquefaction and transportation, American LNG can compete in Europe with pipeline gas from Russia.
Promoting LNG might just turn out to be a better approach than imposing new sanctions.