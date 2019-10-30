Each fall when the Norfolk Area United Way campaign is conducted, one of the helpful things provided by this newspaper — both in print and online — is sharing information about each of the agencies slated to be helped financially via the campaign proceeds.
Those agency profiles are equally helpful, educational, encouraging and inspiring.
Consider, for example, a recent story on the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center and the child abuse and sexual assault services it provides.
Now, it’s discouraging to know that the center has seen an increase in cases. With it comes the need for more individuals to be helped, it seems like it increases every year.
“There’s no one else in the area we serve that provides the same services we do — child sexual assault forensic exams, rape kits for children,” said Kelli Wacker, the center’s director. “There are no other service providers or emergency rooms who can see young children for that sort of abuse. We have specialized medical staff and medical equipment to provide that service.”
In a tragic situation like a child abuse or assault case, how fortunate it is that there are highly trained and professional individuals who can help them. Last year, the center served 300 victims with a staff of five full-time members and two part-time medical staffers. It provides services for free, and support from United Way plays a large role in making that possible.
Consider also the reduced cost mental health and substance abuse counseling provided by Oasis Counseling of Norfolk thanks to the support of the Norfolk Area United Way. By offering subsidized sessions to those who need it, Oasis tries to be affordable, as well as accessible, he said.
“One of our core convictions is we want to make services accessible to anyone who wants them. ... It takes a lot of courage to say, ‘I need help,’ ” said Mark Stortvedt, the agency director.
And then there’s Norfolk’s TeamMates chapter, which receives 13 percent of its funding from the United Way. Its mentoring relationships and planned events provide immeasurable help to students in fifth through 12th grades.
Those are just three examples of the agencies that benefit from United Way support. This fall’s campaign has gone well, but additional support is always welcomed.
If readers of this newspaper haven’t taken the time to learn more about the agencies and organizations being helped, here’s a word of encouragement to do so. The stories remain accessible online at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
The information shared helps provide a compelling basis for being a contributor to the Norfolk Area United Way.