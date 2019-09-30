Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER, CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA INTO TONIGHT, ELEVATING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WHERE HEAVIER BANDS OF STORMS SET UP. WHERE STORMS MOVE OVER THE SAME AREA REPEATEDLY, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING THE FOCUS WILL TREND FROM ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA MORE TOWARD SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * RAPID RISES OF RIVERS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS COULD OCCUR. URBANIZED AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS COULD BE PARTICULARLY IMPACTED BY FLOODWATER. ROADWAYS COULD BECOME FLOODED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&