October is Fire Prevention Month, a time when many become more aware of local firefighters, whether volunteers or, like in Norfolk, full-time positions.
Many Northeast Nebraskans are well aware of the challenge that many smaller towns are facing — finding enough volunteers to staff fire departments.
It’s a problem that volunteer departments have been dealing with for years as they continue to see populations decrease. As the average age of residents are increasing, it becomes more of a challenge to find younger residents who are willing and able to succeed the older firefighters.
Being a firefighter isn’t easy. They are on call at all times. And it isn’t just fires they’re called on to deal with, but also accidents and other emergencies at all hours of the day.
To become better at their skills, many firefighters earn a degree in fire science or become a certified EMT. That is no small task. Just basic training to become an EMT takes anywhere from six months to two years to complete.
These volunteers learn how to complete patient assessments and handle emergency situations. They also learn proper use of field equipment. Many individuals become certified in CPR before even beginning their formal training.
But it’s not just head knowledge or physical strength that is required. Firefighters also have to be brave. It also takes mental fortitude to attack a burning fire or thrust yourself into an unknown situation.
So not only do volunteers donate countless hours receiving training and practicing drills, most fire departments also take the time to plan their own fundraisers to help pay for needed equipment. Thankfully, many residents of Northeast and North Central communities support their dances, pancake feeds and barbecues.
But is it enough? Is there anything that can be done to try to get more people to volunteer? First off, we are encouraged to see that more women are joining the ranks. If there is a labor shortage, it is almost impossible to fill all the positions if half the population is excluded. We think that as more women prove they can do the job, more will volunteer as they feel accepted.
Also, it’s important to regularly express appreciation to firefighters. Tell them you value their work. Nothing is more motivating — whether paid or being a volunteer — than knowing you are making a difference.
Finally, support your local fire departments whenever there is a fundraiser. Donating time is a big sacrifice. Firefighters should not be asked to go without or make do with old equipment, especially when lives are at stake.
Volunteer firefighters are essential to the emergency services in many parts of Northeast and North Central Nebraska. They deserve our full support.