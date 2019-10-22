By now, everyone knows someone who has left Nebraska for jobs or bright lights in other states. It might be a classmate, friend or even a family member.
The Aksarben Foundation has been addressing the issue and recently published some stories and information on the problem. It found that the largest problem identified by Nebraska business leaders today is a shortage of workers.
Aksarben is partnering with Nebraska colleges and universities on Workforce Development programs with a goal of significantly increasing the number of students graduating with degrees and certificates in specific career fields needed in the region.
In its recently released report it noted that Nebraska is losing too many of its top high school graduates to schools in other states that offer greater incentives to what can be found in Nebraska. In addition, many of Nebraska’s graduates from two-year and four-year schools are lured away by aggressive employers attracting compelling wages.
As the demography of Nebraska changes, the education and business communities should be prepared to advance and employ the growing diversity of Nebraskans, the foundation noted.
Among other things, the Aksarben Foundation noted that the community college network offers excellent workforce skill training necessary for many open positions. Each community college is focused on their region of the state and has a connection to select businesses within those regions.
Their capacity and program planning are focused on the demands in their respective areas without considering the state as a whole. Additionally, community colleges are competing somewhat with one another for students and do not have a proven statewide method of planning or collecting the data driving demand for their programs with businesses across the entire heartland.
One immediate concept is a scholarship program for all the state’s community colleges, said Terry Kroeger, chairman of Aksarben’s board of governors and former publisher of The World-Herald. “Anybody that wants to go to a community college, we’ll find a way to get them there.”
The complete path to a plentiful workforce, matched to the state’s needs, is still in the planning stage, but the 122-year-old charitable organization, which booked more than $4 million in revenue last year in support of its programs, is charting a future dedicated to workforce development.
One portion of the effort is a $500,000 grant, part of which will go to each of the six Nebraska community colleges, and western Iowa’s Iowa Western. The grant is a “challenge” grant that asks the colleges to also raise money to support workforce development programs.
For the 2019-20 academic year, Aksarben will award 100 two-year scholarships valued at $4,000 each toward students’ associate degrees or program certifications.
It’s not only impressive to have a foundation like Aksarben taking a solid approach to address the needs of rural areas, but which also is investing significant funds to help make it happen.