Who has made this corner of the state a better place?
There’s no better place to start than with past recipients of the Person of the Year honor awarded each year by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. Coincidentally, three of the four past winners have been featured in front-page photos in the Daily News over the past couple of weeks.
Let’s take a look at the past winners:
2018: Randy Hagedorn helped spearhead a $13.7 million fundraising effort to build new indoor facilities for a variety of sports at the Norfolk Family YMCA. “I don’t know anyone who has the same level of passion for the work he does and people he serves in this community,” said Aaron Otten, who worked with Hagedorn on the campaign. “We are very, very blessed to have an individual like Randy who bleeds passion and inspires everyone around him.”
2017: Just west of the YMCA is Norfolk’s Embrace Park, the brainchild of Emily Afrank, a pediatric physical therapist who was named the 2017 Norfolk Area Person of the Year. “When it was finished,” Afrank said, “it was bigger and better than I could have ever imagined as far as what we planned for.” And this year, new restrooms and landscaping were added to the park.
2016: Sue Fuchtman’s leadership during eight years as Norfolk’s mayor — the city’s first female mayor — played heavily in her selection. But that wasn’t all. “As a mother, mentor, motivator, leader and professional,” said Brandon and Tammy Day, owners of Daycos in Norfolk, “Sue is an inspiration to everyone around her with her dedication, caring and commitment to serving.
2015: Serving then as vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel in Norfolk, Dirk Petersen pushed for the creation of the Northeast Industrial Highway north of Norfolk. That role led to an even bigger push to complete the state’s expressways — including Highway 275 — through the 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska coalition.
It’s not too late to nominate someone for this year’s honor, but you’ll have to act quickly. The deadline is the end of the month. Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch.
They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com.