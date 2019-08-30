Over 50 years, fund drive has grown

It’s that time of year for Norfolk businesses, employees and others to consider supporting the Norfolk Area United Way campaign. Here’s a strong encouragement that they do so — just like so many have generously done in the past.
This year’s campaign goal is $500,000 — a significant amount, and nothing to be taken for granted. Last year’s campaign raised $452,000, and the higher goal corresponds to the ever-increasing needs served by the agencies that received funds.
“We beat the goal for the last two years; decided to bump it up again,” said Austen Hagood, one of the two campaign co-chairmen along with Chase Pflueger. “We should have no problem exceeding again.”
We certainly hope not.
It’s because Norfolkans understand how important the programs and services are that are made possible through United Way donations.
This year, 23 agencies — meeting education, health and other needs — will benefit from the generosity of Norfolkans. By participating, their contributions will collectively serve about 40,000 community members who find themselves in need.
“It’s a … constant tenacity on making Norfolk a better place,” Chase Pflueger said. “We’re all about changing the very foundations and systems in a way that leave everybody better off.”
It’s important to note that 99 percent of the funds raised remain locally. It’s also significant that more than 300 volunteers come together every year to raise funds for the United Way partner agencies. That number alone is an indication of how important this effort is.
The Norfolk Area United Way has been around since 1965, when it was established as the Norfolk United Fund. It was a federated campaign organization formed to bring together fundraising efforts of six charitable agencies. It raised $50,000 in its first year.
A key benefit of this kind of an umbrella fund-raising campaign is that it makes it easy for businesses and employees to contribute to a wide variety of service agencies and programs. It also saves those agencies from having to solicit funds individually, thereby allowing more time for the actual providing of services.
The 2019 campaign will continue through early November, which means now is the time to consider being a part of this important effort. There are many men, women and children who have benefited from the generosity and compassion shown by Norfolkans via the United Way in years past.
Let’s make sure that happens again this year.