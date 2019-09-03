This year, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization marks its 70th anniversary, a remarkably rare occurrence in the world of international politics.
Lindsay Lloyd, director of the Human Freedom Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, attributes this longevity — at least partly — because NATO combines national interest, which can be fleeting, with national values, which it is hoped are more lasting.
Some, though, have questioned whether NATO membership remains in the U.S. national interest. Although the White House maintains that the U.S. commitment to NATO remains solid, President Donald Trump has occasionally publicly questioned NATO’s value to the U.S.
The Trump administration’s concern over NATO partners sharing the burden of defense spending is a valid one and by no means a new issue — it has been an off-and-on irritant over much of the alliance’s history.
From Ms. Lloyd’s perspective, NATO’s durability is linked to its flexibility. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, NATO has reinvented itself. The alliance built to face down the Soviets has taken on new challenges and missions, proving it remains the most important U.S. alliance.
But, sadly, the original rationale for NATO has returned in new ways.
Vladimir Putin’s Russia has moved away from democracy toward a state now best characterized by authoritarianism and corruption. Mr. Putin also has acted aggressively to restore power and land lost when the Soviet Empire imploded.
While the immediate threat of military conflict between Russia and the United States is low, Russia and other states pose a serious, changing threat to America and its allies. Given that, NATO is an essential first line of defense.
From the earliest days, the military alliance was also a community of values. And while at times NATO has chosen to look the other way, promoting democracy among its members has always been a consideration.
NATO’s critics are not wrong to urge increased military spending across the alliance. But, as a global power, the United States will always shoulder a greater share of the burden.
From our perspective, the U.S. should look at NATO not as a drain on resources, but rather as a net plus.
America and its NATO allies have faced tensions and estrangement over policy issues. But even when tensions have been high, leaders on both sides of the Atlantic have always recognized that the alliance is mutually beneficial.