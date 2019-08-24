Americans love freedom, but many Americans seem to be less in favor of freedom when it comes to their neighbors. That’s especially true when it comes to how they use their land.
It seems most evident almost every month when public hearings take place before municipal and county boards. Neighbors get upset with each other when someone does something with their property they don’t like.
It could be as small as a neighbor parking a car on their own lawn or as big as a wind turbine or expanded livestock operation sought next door.
The result has been an evolution of zoning laws that are designed to be objective. Nonpartisan bodies listen to both sides of a proposal and then make a decision — hopefully based on the comments and evidence and how it relates to the zoning laws.
What seems to be most discouraging to us is the increasing cases of NIMBY. For those unfamiliar, NIMBY stands for “Not In My Back Yard.”
It’s the idea that something is undesirable or potentially dangerous in their own neighborhood, but it’s OK or even necessary for someone else’s place.
Oftentimes, people will begin their comments during a public hearing with the argument that they aren’t against a project — just don’t locate it near their home. It’s sort of designed to make them sound reasonable, but that it is crazy or outrageous if it is close to them.
The dangers of NIMBYism include that it prevents economic development or progress. New energy developments are thwarted, housing developments get halted, even parks can be stopped because because they create noise and lead to children who trespass while getting to them.
That’s not to say that people have to be accepting of everything. Nobody can rightfully think that locating a packing plant or gun range next to a neighborhood full of house is a good idea.
And that’s why zoning has developed. It is based on decades of experience both locally and beyond. Zoning laws are constantly being updated.
The hope is that people can trust the laws and those charged with making decisions based on them. It’s a much better way than automatically objecting to anything in your own neighborhood just because you believe your own rights are more important than your neighbor’s rights to change his or her property.