Next week, representatives of the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk will officially honor the 2019 inductees into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of this year’s “emerging business” award.
Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk and Blackburn Manufacturing Co. of Neligh are the Norfolk and area, respectively, inductees into the hall of fame while Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company of Wayne is the emerging business award honoree.
All three will receive framed and matted copies of the editions of the Daily News from last month when their selections were publicly announced.
Much like past honorees — Appeara of Norfolk, Husker Ag of Plainview and Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe of Neligh in 2017 and Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk, Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson and Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk last year — the 2019 recipients are certainly deserving of the public recognition.
A common theme stood out about the three honorees this year: a commitment to community and family.
Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company’s business operations include community donations and close partnerships with Wayne State College, Wayne Area Economic Development and Wayne Community School. And any profits the brewery makes will be reinvested in start-up assistance to a prospective business or community development.
Norfolk Iron & Metal has deep roots in Norfolk as a family-run business that began in 1908.
The Robinson family has contributed to numerous projects in the community, with one of the recent ones the decision to help take Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. Yet the Robinsons choose to selflessly deflect credit to others. However, this is our time to thank them.
Blackburn Manufacturing Co. of Neligh has been in the same family since getting its start in 1953 with an idea to make marker flags out of plastics and wire.
The company was nominated for its “tremendous support for the city and community.” One example of this is every Flag Day when thousands of flags produced by Blackburn line Highway 275 in Neligh.
The members of the hall of fame selection committee did not have an easy or quick task in the selection of this year’s honorees.
That’s because there was a wealth of deserving nominations submitted for the hall and the emerging business award that deserved consideration. What could be more encouraging than that for this corner of the state?
It’s the Daily News’ pleasure and privilege — and we feel safe in saying First National Bank feels likewise — to be able to honor these three firms as a way of showcasing the kind of quality businesses and individuals that call Norfolk and the area their home.