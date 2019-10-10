Nonpartisan common sense needed

Kudos to South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem, for putting the state’s citizens above politics and sticking to principle. That’s not easy these days, given the extent to which so-called conservative positions are routinely under attack not only by Democrat party zealots and their media cohorts but also by cajoled and foolish social media activists of sorts buying into the duplicitous propaganda.
But, doing the right thing is always the right thing to do, regardless of consequence. By all indications to date, the governor is quite capable of setting criticism aside in favor of the current and long-term interests of her constituents (much in the manner of the president, who has unflinchingly worked for the country’s benefit since 2016). A strong backbone is requisite to addressing highly controversial issues.
Which serves to define two important matters currently on South Dakota’s plate — both of which are poised to have great meaning and lasting effects for the state’s people. Given that timely, responsible actions are already in the works, one might reasonably assume that the “sour grapes” tone evidenced by the state’s two largest newspapers is miscalculated political bias.
Industrial hemp, despite the “positives” related to its use, is, nevertheless, a part of the national drug culture, given that all but three states (South Dakota being one) reportedly allow hemp cultivation and have laws on the books. Unfortunately, because hemp and marijuana are virtually indistinguishable to officers and canines alike, enforcement is a catch-22. Ergo, illegal drug use often goes unpunished.
Which in itself is a legitimate concern for the sake of justice. Of even greater significance are potential health and safety risks, especially for young people whose brains are still in the developmental stage. Studies have shown, for example, that with regard to marijuana specifically, there are serious implications involving the brain (a decline in IQ), lungs (chronic bronchitis), and heart (cardiomyopathy).
And then there’s the personal and financial welfare of John Q. Public to consider. Hundreds of thousands of dollars come into play — for lab equipment, for testing expertise, for law enforcement necessities, and for “legal eagles” (lawsuits forthcoming) — all of which confirm Governor Noem’s wise counsel — putting horse before cart, so to speak — first insisting on answers to a long list of questions.
Equally constructive is her proactive legislation (Senate Bill 189 and 190) to protect the state’s citizens from the potential chaos and debt associated with the Keystone XL Pipeline (North Dakotans are still on the hook for $38 million). Prohibiting out-of-state funding from fueling protests and establishing penalties for violence that could arise is good precautionary policy. And the ACLU? Exited, stage left(ist)!
Frankly, my perception is that Kristi Noem is a proud South Dakotan whose common-sense approach to problem-solving reflects the traditional values (and political orientation) of the vast majority of state residents, which prompts a valid question.
Going forward, can the governor and her administration expect a fair break from liberal media ideologues? Well, considering the pattern established by the national mainstream media and its copycat underlings, perhaps not!