The Nebraska Supreme Court made the right decision recently when it upheld a lower court’s ruling that a group of tanning salon owners weren’t defamed and financially hurt by an anti-tanning publicity campaign.
The high court dismissed the lawsuit by agreeing with the earlier ruling by a Douglas County District Court judge that a defamation claim requires more than general criticisms of an industry.
In the 2015 suit, the business owners — who operated about 30 tanning salons in Omaha and Lincoln — sought damages from the Nebraska Cancer Coalition after it launched its “The Bed is Dead” campaign.
The campaign included a website and advertisements that linked tanning bed use to skin cancer. It didn’t pull any punches with its message, using statements such as “There’s no such thing as a safe tan” and “Tanning before age 35 raises your risk of melanoma by nearly 60 percent.”
The claims weren’t made up. The information was based on research done by the World Health Organization, the National Toxicology Program and other health organizations. In fact, some of the same anti-tanning information included in the coalition’s campaign was cited by Nebraska lawmakers when recently passing legislation imposing limits on use of tanning beds by young individuals.
Even so, not everyone agrees with the extent of the risk.
The American Suntanning Association, for example, can point to scientific research from sources that identifies the health benefits of sensible ultraviolet exposure.
Like many things in society today, it’s all about proper precautions and moderation.
But can one imagine the impact of a lawsuit like this if it had been successful?
With that kind of a legal precedent, would it have prompted cigarette manufacturers to file suit and claim defamation damages against any campaign against smoking?
Would liquor store owners or alcohol distributors have filed suit in order to halt campaigns against drunken driving?
What about owners of adult emporiums? Would they have tried to use the precedent to hinder anti-pornography efforts?
Granted, all three of those are extreme examples, but the point is still valid.
As the Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke wrote, “The coalition’s statements do not mention appellants or identify products or services of appellants beyond general statements on the risk of indoor tanning and tanning overall.”